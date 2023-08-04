Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alba García, specialist in Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine. SUR
Malaga hospital wins award for reducing shoulder pain
Health

The Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine department uses hydrodilation in the treatment of adhesive capsulitis of the shoulder

Iván Gelibter

Malaga

Friday, 4 August 2023, 16:06

Good news for medical innovation in Malaga with the Virgen de la Victoria hospital (Clínico) in Malaga receiving an award from the Sociedad de Medicina Física y Rehabilitación (SAMFYRE) for a study evaluating the effectiveness of Guided Hydrodilation.

This technique, used to treat adhesive capsulitis of the shoulder to reduce pain and improve functionality, was proven to be "safe and effective".

The hospital explained that adhesive capsulitis of the shoulder is a very common condition affecting around 4 percent of the population. It is characterised by pain and a decreased range of motion and is more common in patients with diabetes mellitus and hypothyroidism.

The study, which was carried out between June 2022 and March 2023, involved 28 patients. Eighteen of them received the Guided Hydrodilation technique. The study also collected sociodemographic variables, hand dominance, shoulder joint balance and measured pain intensity before and three months after the procedure.

Alba García, responsible for the study and a specialist in Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine at the hospital, said that the SAMFYRE award is "motivation" to continue working on these types of projects.

