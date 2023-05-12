Junta to monitor mosquito numbers to prevent spread of West Nile fever Risk levels have been determined for 110 municipalities throughout Andalucía, including eight in the province of Malaga

Mosquito monitoring will be carried out in 110 towns and villages throughout the Andalucía region this year - eight of them in Malaga province - in a bid to prevent the spread of the West Nile fever virus.

The Junta de Andalucía updated the disease's vector surveillance and control programme for the 2023 season following advice from the ministry of health about the different risk levels throughout the south of Spain.

About one in five people who are infected from the mosquito-borne virus develop a fever along with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhoea or rashes. Most people recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

The risk level (NR) in Andalucía ranges from the least serious, which is 0, to 5, the most serious. Of the 110 municipalities under the microscope this year, 39 are at NR 1, 35 have a risk level of 2, while 21 have a risk level of 3 and 15 have a risk level of 4. The rest of the Andalusian municipalities are at risk level 0.

Of the eight municipalities in Malaga, seven of them are at alert Level 1, which means that they are areas the Junta considers "predisposed" to the presence of mosquitoes: Malaga city, Archidona, Campillos, Cártama, Casares, Estepona and Fuente de Piedra. Benahavís is at moderate risk Level 3.

The action to be taken in each municipality will vary depending on what the risk level for that area is, from public awareness to monitoring and surveillance among animals and humans.