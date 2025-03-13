"It’s estimated that by 2050, 50 per cent of the world's population will be short-sighted"

SUR in English Fuengirola Thursday, 13 March 2025, 18:22 Compartir

The renowned Dr Nebro Eye Clinic is built not only on the extensive knowledge and experience of its medical professionals, but also its ongoing commitment to innovation and the adoption of new systems and treatments that enhance ophthalmic care for its patients. Another defining feature is the breadth and diversity of its treatments, covering the wide range of specialties that make up ophthalmology and visual surgery.

Today, we speak with Dr Carmen Reino Pérez, an ophthalmologist specialising in paediatric ophthalmology and strabismus, to gain a deeper insight into her field.

Why should children visit an ophthalmologist for routine check-ups?

Routine paediatric eye check-ups are recommended to detect any issues early that could negatively affect children's eye health. These check-ups can identify conditions such as amblyopia (also known as "lazy eye"), strabismus, refractive errors like myopia, hyperopia or astigmatism, as well as significant differences in prescription between both eyes that might otherwise go unnoticed.

What are the most commonly detected conditions in these check-ups?

One of the most frequently detected issues in these consultations is myopia. In recent years, myopia cases have been rising exponentially worldwide, with estimates suggesting that by 2050, 50 per cent of the global population will be short-sighted.

Why is short-sightedness so common worldwide?

Although myopia is linked to genetic and anatomical factors, the rising number of cases seems to be related to lifestyle changes over the years. It's important to highlight that myopia is not just an eye condition that can be corrected with glasses or contact lenses. People with myopia have a larger eyeball, and those with high myopia (over 6 dioptres) are more likely to develop serious eye problems such as retinal and macular issues or high eye pressure. Studies show that the earlier myopia appears, the higher the risk of experiencing these complications.

How can we slow myopia down in children diagnosed at an early stage?

In our field, slowing the progression of myopia from an early age is considered essential. There are preventable factors that can help reduce its progression, such as increasing the time children spend outdoors and reducing screen exposure.

What types of treatments are recommended to slow down childhood myopia?

If your child has myopia, the Dr Salvador Nebro Cobos’s eye clinic can help slow its progression, reducing its severity in adulthood. This can be achieved through various treatments, such as atropine eye drops at night, multifocal lenses during the day and a technique called orthokeratology. This involves wearing rigid contact lenses overnight to improve daytime vision while also helping to slow down myopia progression in the long term.

Besides myopia, what other common eye conditions have you detected in young children?

Another common finding in our ophthalmology consultations is strabismus or eye misalignment in children. In many cases, the condition can be fully corrected with glasses, eye patches or vision therapy. In a small percentage of cases, surgery may be required to correct strabismus. These procedures are available to all children who visit the clinic, where we assess each case individually and aim to provide the most effective treatment for their needs.

