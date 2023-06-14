Hyperbaric Oxygenation, the therapy for high-performance athletes and celebrities to maintain their health

Compartir Copiar enlace

Hyperbaric Oxygenation consists of the administration of 100% pure oxygen at pressures higher than atmospheric pressure via the respiratory tract inside a hyperbaric chamber, either single or multi-place, achieving a haemoglobin saturation of 100% and an increase in the oxygen dissolved in the plasma, which makes oxygen a potent medicine.

The use of this therapeutic modality dates back to the 1830s, and it has been developing and expanding since then until the present day. Sportsmen such as Rafa Nadal or Cristiano Ronaldo and celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston or Madonna, among others, have been in the news after using it.

The Hyperbaric Medical Centre in Estepona, which specialises in this therapy and is a benchmark on the Costa del Sol thanks to its almost 10 years of experience, not only uses it for prevention and to improve quality of life but also complements it with countless other therapeutic methods, making it essential for certain conditions.

The benefits of hyperbaric oxygen:

- Reduces pain and inflammation.

- Reduces fatigue.

- Strengthens the immune system.

- Reduces Stress.

- Restores sleep quality.

- Promotes healing of wounds and ulcers.

- Stimulates healing of bone fractures.

- Improves circulation.

- Promotes recovery from neurological after-effects.

- Increases athletes’ performance during training and competitions, as well as reducing recovery time for overtraining or traumatic injuries, whether muscular, tendon or bone injuries.

- Recovery from sudden hearing loss.

- Recovery from sudden loss of vision due to occlusion of the central retinal vessels.

Thanks to this, there are many illnesses or health problems that can benefit from this therapeutic modality, from stress to sleep disorders, fatigue, complicated fractures (delayed healing), acute or chronic osteomyelitis, bone or soft tissue necrosis, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, diabetic foot, stroke and its after-effects or varicose ulcers, among others. In addition, some studies support the benefits of hyperbaric oxygenation in ageing processes and cell death.

For the application of this therapy, the Estepona Hyperbaric Medical Centre has two hyperbaric chambers with the latest technology and the most advanced equipment from Perry Baromedical, a guarantee of quality, innovation and safety to provide a solution to its patients' health problems.

Likewise, the medical team, experts in this therapy, carry out an assessment and examination of each patient as well as an exhaustive interview and physical examination in order to obtain all the necessary information about the patient's health situation. After this, the patient is given all the information about the benefits of the treatment according to the condition, and the treatment protocol is determined.

"Our technical staff will offer indications before and during the treatment session, maintain observation and communication with the patient at all times, guarantee well-being and comfort during the session so that the patient feels comfortable and safe. They can watch TV or listen to music and even sleep during the treatment session," say the Estepona Hyperbaric Centre.

Similarly, during visits and after completing the treatment protocol, patients will be evaluated by their team of experts to assess the effectiveness of the treatment and the patient's evolution.

The centre has collaboration agreements with several major healthcare companies and is a member of the Spanish Society of Hyperbaric Medicine.

More information at:

Centro Médico Hiperbárico de Estepona

Avenida España, 242, 29680 Estepona Málaga.

Contact phone numbers: 952 806 796 – 663 418 023

comunicacion@centrohiperbarico.com

https://centrohiperbarico.com