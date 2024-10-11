How mould and other mycotoxins can make us sick

Solange Vázquez Madrid Friday, 11 October 2024, 11:56 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

People tend to adopt one of two very clear stances regarding mould. There are those who seem to have developed a selective blindness that allows them to live with mould as if it were of no consequence, and then there are others who cannot stand the mere sight of it. Then there is the mass majority that swings between both extremes, knowing that it should be eliminated but not quite believing that it is as bad as they make it out to be.

Ultimately, the best thing to do is to turn to an expert for their opinion

"Mycotoxins, secondary metabolites produced by certain types of fungi, should keep us on our toes because of their potential to damage our health," states Dr Jorge Ángel, a specialist in integrative medicine (combining conventional and natural medical treatments) and medical director at Equisalud.

Mould may not sound too bad, but mycotoxins... that sounds worse, right? Well, it is. "Exposure to mycotoxins (and there are about 400 different types) can have a wide range of negative effects, from mild symptoms to serious medical conditions," says Dr Ángel. "Breathing in mould spores and mycotoxins can cause respiratory problems, allergies, and even more serious illnesses in sensitive individuals."

We've heard some of this before and it's true. But how much truth is there to all these popular beliefs about mould and mycotoxins?

Are some people immune to mycotoxins?

"Around a quarter of the population has difficulty clearing out these toxins. Therefore, they are more susceptible to getting sick from this type of contamination," explains the doctor. The remaining 75%, however, usually win the battle against any contact with mycotoxins and continue their lives as normal. Still, particular care must be taken with babies.

Can mycotoxins infect a whole building?

Maybe yes, maybe no. According to the doctor, the presence of mycotoxins anywhere indoors, especially in water-damaged buildings, has been associated with "sick building syndrome and other chronic health conditions."

Can mycotoxins contaminate food that looks fine?

When we think of mould in relation to our food, we all think of the typical apple that has developed a greenish layer because we have forgotten about it in the fruit bowl (sometimes it even has fuzz on it). However, the problem with mycotoxins when it comes to the things we eat is that they can appear much earlier without being so obvious or visible.

"A little-known problem associated with mycotoxins is their ability to cause food poisoning, as they can contaminate crops and food products during growth, storage or processing."

As the expert points out, it is estimated that approximately 25% of the world's crops are contaminated with mycotoxins. So sometimes it is not enough for us to rely on our eyes to tell us when something is amiss. Nevertheless, health regulations are usually very strict with regard to food production.

Which are the most dangerous moulds for us?

It depends not only on the type of mould, "but on the quantity of mycotoxins released and the susceptibility of the people exposed to it," says Jorge Ángel.

Having said that, the doctor admits that black mould (stachybotrys chartarum, greenish-black in colour) is recognised as one of the most dangerous microfungi due to its highly toxic mycotoxins - including trichothecenes, which can cause respiratory, neurological and immune problems, even death.

The damage caused by mycotoxins is almost always due to an accumulation of them being inhaled over time. Therefore, if we spot mould in the house, we should not wait longer than 48 hours to clean the area and be rid of it. Similarly, if we see any food affected by mould, do not just remove that one item and eat the rest. Even if you cannot see anything, the rest will surely be full of fungi too.

Unexpected house guests Aside from the usual places (ceiling, walls, bathroom silicone and rubber seals, or the sink), mould has its hidden sanctuaries: expired spice jars (how many years have they been sitting there?), wood, mattresses, and the insides of wardrobes (poorly ventilated and humid: it’s not uncommon for clothes to get mouldy). Good and bad solutions Ventilate and clean frequently (using bleach or bicarbonate solutions). Always use an FFP2 mask and avoid scrubbing to prevent spreading the mycotoxins and inhaling them. Painting or wallpapering is not a good idea. In fact, sometimes it can make things worse.

