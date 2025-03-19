Hospiten expands and modernises its Estepona hospital

The 16-million-euro project has significantly increased capacity, particularly in the emergency department, in response to growing demand

Wednesday, 19 March 2025

Twenty years ago, Hospiten invested in Estepona and opened a hospital which, due to growing demand in recent years, has now been expanded and modernised, doubling its capacity.

The expansion of the private hospital, with an investment of 16 million euros, has been carried out through three key developments. Capacity has been increased in the Emergency, Hospitalisation and Outpatient Consultation departments, connecting the existing building with the new extended area.

Specifically, Hospiten Estepona has grown in terms of physical capacity, now offering a total of 59 beds across the Hospitalisation and ICU areas. The Emergency department has been redesigned with two separate circuits, one for adults and one for children, and the number of outpatient consultation rooms has increased by 12, reaching a total of 30.

For several months, the expansion of Hospiten Estepona coincided with the construction of another major company project: the general university hospital Hospiten Madrid Boadilla. This new facility, set for completion in 2026, will be a benchmark in Madrid’s healthcare sector and, together with the MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid–Hospiten, will bring the company’s total number of centres in mainland Spain to four.

Commitment to personalised care

Hospiten is a hospital network with over 1,200 beds, dedicated to providing top-quality healthcare services.

Every day, thousands of people trust us with their health, and that trust is the greatest recognition of our work. We know that the demand for healthcare continues to grow, and with it, our commitment to meeting expectations. This expansion not only means more beds, consultations, and improved services but also strengthens our mission to provide personal, compassionate and high-quality care.

Hospiten Estepona has always had one main goal: to offer the highest quality medical care. Investment in infrastructure, cutting-edge technology and, above all, a dedicated team of professionals reflects our strong commitment to innovation and meeting healthcare needs.

The emergency department has undergone significant expansion with the introduction of a new specialised paediatric emergency service and a dedicated team of medical professionals focused on child care, ensuring all types of paediatric conditions and emergencies can be treated. This expansion includes the creation of two separate pathways for adults and children, helping to reduce waiting times. Additionally, the refurbishment of the 24-hour emergency unit has increased capacity from seven to 13 treatment rooms, including resuscitation rooms, paediatric and isolation units, as well as an aerosol room, a triage room and dedicated waiting areas for both adults and children.

What sets Hospiten apart is that every part of this centre is designed with patient wellbeing in mind. The number of outdoor parking spaces has increased to 300, while maintaining 14 adapted and accessible spaces. These parking areas are free, conveniently located near hospital entrances and designed to improve accessibility.

New specialities and advanced technology

This expansion allows the hospital to strengthen highly sought-after specialities, including gynaecology, traumatology, vascular surgery, cardiovascular surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, oncology, interventional radiology and pulmonology.

New specialities have been added to the medical team, including the Angiology and Vascular Surgery Unit, the Traffic Unit, the Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Unit and the Pain Unit.

In line with early prevention, new technologies are paving the way for more effective and increasingly less invasive diagnostic treatments. This is the case with the Senographe Pristina 3D mammography system, which is at the forefront of breast cancer detection. It performs mammograms with the lowest possible radiation dose for patients, allowing radiologists to diagnose breast conditions more accurately.

The expansion project has also led to a 30 per cent increase in staff. Thanks to this ambitious initiative, new jobs have been created, strengthening the team of professionals dedicated to meeting the needs of residents in Estepona and surrounding areas. This milestone reflects our commitment to the well-being of our patients, not only locally but also internationally.

International network

Hospiten is an international healthcare network with over 55 years of experience, committed to delivering top-quality medical services. It operates 20 private medical and hospital centres in Spain, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica and Panama, along with 175 outpatient clinics under the Clinic Assist brand. Founded by Dr Pedro Luis Cobiella, the network treats more than three million patients worldwide each year and has a team of over 5,000 professionals.

Our network also includes MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid-Hospiten, a subsidiary of the renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, USA. With more than 20 years of history in Spain, MD Anderson Madrid-Hospiten currently has a Phase I Clinical Trials Unit, over 150 oncology-trained specialists, a total of 87 hospital beds and state-of-the-art technology for diagnosing and treating various types of cancer.