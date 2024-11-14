Hospiten Estepona, at the forefront of breast cancer treatment

The hospital has just incorporated the Senographe Pristina 3D mammography machine, which performs mammograms with the lowest possible radiation dose for patients.

Thursday, 14 November 2024

As part of its commitment to innovation in healthcare, the Radiology Unit at Hospiten Estepona has just introduced the Senographe Pristina 3D mammography machine, bringing the hospital to the forefront of breast cancer treatment by providing mammograms with minimal radiation for patients. The addition of this state-of-the-art equipment to its advanced medical resources, which already include the latest ultrasound, CT and MRI technologies, will ensure continued top-quality care with no waiting lists.

Along with Radiology, other departments at Hospiten Estepona will also benefit from the new mammography machine, such as Gynaecology and the future Women’s Unit, part of the recently completed expansion project in Estepona.

This full-field digital mammography platform offers enhanced processing, archiving and digital image transmission capabilities, allowing radiologists to make more accurate diagnoses of breast pathologies, even in dense breast tissue.

Additionally, any breast lesion detected can be located more precisely with tomosynthesis, a specific breast imaging technique using low-dose X-rays. What’s more, the equipment features a stereotactic biopsy device, enabling 360-degree access to the breast.

The Senographe Pristina 3D offers undeniable benefits for patients: for the first time in a mammography room, patients can regain a sense of control over the exam under the operator’s supervision. With the operator’s guidance, the patient can reach an optimal level of compression, often with less discomfort than being compressed by another person.

Not only does the mammography machine offer advantages to patients, but it also helps the medical staff who operate it: features like the parking position of the tube head, single-button access to preset rotation and a new, more intuitive user interface are some of the innovations. The machine’s motorised movements also make it easier to position and view axillary tissue with offset compressors.

Hospiten Estepona has a highly skilled team of medical professionals in Diagnostic Imaging who ensure the Senographe Pristina 3D’s capabilities are fully utilised in breast cancer treatment.

More information:

Address: N-340, Km. 1063, 29680 Estepona. (Málaga).

Phone: 952 76 06 00.

Website: https://hospiten.com/en/hospitals-and-centers/cid/11