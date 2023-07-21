Dieting: Is it a good idea to only have yoghurt and fruit at dinner time? It can cause deficiencies in certain nutrients and doesn’t work for weight loss say experts

Have you ever done this? After a binge or when we decide to follow a calorie-restricted diet to lose weight, we make this resolution: 'I'm going to have only yoghurt and some fruit for dinner.' We believe it will be effective due to the low calories it provides, and besides, we are encouraged because these are healthy foods. However, it's also very common to falter after a few days because we feel hungry and end up snacking before going to bed. Despite seeming like a good idea, this habit hides nutritional errors and doesn't work as a weight loss method.

"There is no doubt that fruit and yoghurt are healthy foods, and having either of them or both for dinner is perfectly fine. However, if we base our meals on these ingredients alone, we may be missing out on some essential nutrients in our everyday diet," warns nutritionist and blogger Aitor Sánchez. What causes these nutritional deficiencies? "Due to our culture, it is assumed that lunch and dinner will be the main meals of the day. This implies including vegetables and a source of protein, at the very least. If we opt for a yoghurt and fruit-based dinner, it becomes challenging to consume vegetables or protein-rich foods between meals. For instance, people do not snack on hard-boiled eggs, lettuce, or cherry tomatoes," explains Sánchez.

So, having only fruit and yoghurt would only make sense as an occasional dinner. "If one day we are not hungry or if we want something quick, we can resort to that, but I do not recommend it as a standard dinner for everyday. And if we do, it should be plain yoghurt or unsweetened soy yoghurt," she suggests.

A light dinner, in any case, is it useful for weight loss? Well, logically, if you eat without control during the rest of the day, it won't be effective. It may even be harmful. "Eating lightly for dinner or punishing yourself by skipping dinner after an uncontrolled intake of food throughout the day is not a good idea and only perpetuates an unhealthy relationship with food," points out Miriam Ruíz, a specialist in Internal Medicine.

The best approach is to maintain the strategy of a healthy meal: 50% vegetables and greens, 30% high-quality proteins, and 20% carbohydrates. "A light dinner based on vegetables or salad accompanied by quality proteins such as lean meat, fish, quinoa, or eggs. This helps you feel satisfied and prevents late-night fridge raids." It is a good habit to complement the meal with a piece of fruit and a yoghurt.

Regarding carbohydrates – bread, rice, cereals, etc. – it is advisable to choose whole grains and adjust the quantity based on our physical activity level. It is also recommended to opt for fish instead of meat and have cooked vegetables instead of raw ones, as they are easier to digest in the evening.

And a habit we should incorporate into our eating customs: "The earlier you can have dinner, the better," emphasises Miriam Ruíz.

Having dinner late or eating at night is also associated with a higher risk of developing metabolic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, points out the specialist. The reason is that the body is less prepared to metabolise food at night. It also increases the risk of insomnia and acidity and reflux in the stomach.

The rule to follow: allow about two hours before going to sleep and respect the overnight fasting, which means not snacking after dinner.