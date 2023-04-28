Early high temperatures bring forward appearance of summer pests A warning has been issued of the diseases these species could be carrying

This week's temperatures of between 30 and 35C throughout Spain have created an exceptional breeding ground for the pests typical of the summer months, the national association of environmental health companies (Anecpla) has warned.

Mosquitoes, cockroaches, ticks, rats... these are the species with the greatest prominence and risk of carrying disease in the hottest months and this year their reproductive cycle has already been brought forward. Jorge Galván, director general of Anecpla, pointed out, "Global warming is extending the reproductive season of many species and also accelerating their metabolism, meaning they reproduce more times over a longer period of time." Anecpla said that since Covid many local authorities have neglected pest prevention work and called on them to be more proactive.