Debunking myths about hair transplants

SUR in English Málaga Monday, 24 March 2025, 17:55 Compartir

When it comes to hair transplants, a procedure that has become increasingly sophisticated and effective in recent years, many unfounded rumours continue to circulate, causing uncertainty for those thinking about undergoing this treatment. However, these concerns are far from true. Specialised clinics guarantee successful outcomes for their patients, with Capilclinic being an example of professionalism and innovation in this field. Here, you can explore the latest advances in these treatments and see first-hand some success stories.

Below, we debunk some of the most widespread myths about hair transplants.

Hair loss can return after a hair transplant

This is a widespread concern caused by misinformation. The transplanted hair comes from the sides or the back of the patient's scalp, which is genetically programmed to keep growing for life. Therefore, the longevity of the implant is fully guaranteed and there is no risk of graft rejection.

Hair transplant treatment is painful

The use of anaesthesia in both the donor and recipient areas prevents pain and discomfort during the procedure.

Hair transplant and physical activity

Another common myth about this treatment is that recipients cannot engage in sports or intense physical activities. After a sensible period of one month (up to three months for high-contact sports such as martial arts), during which the patient should avoid excessive sweating, they can return to their usual exercise routine.

It's a procedure that leaves permanent marks

The idea that this treatment leaves visible marks on the skin is another myth that discourages many people from considering it. Thanks to technological advancements, patients now experience immediate and complete healing within just a few days. However, the best way to avoid potential complications is to always put yourself in the hands of top professionals, such as those at Capilclinic.

Transplanted hair looks artificial

As we mentioned earlier, the technical progress made in this field over recent years has led to highly satisfactory results for patients, giving a natural appearance that is indistinguishable from non-transplanted hair.

A hair transplant requires a full shave

This is one of the most common myths that makes people considering this procedure hesitate. Once again, technological advancements allow for greater precision when shaving, meaning it can often be limited to very specific areas.

Hair transplants are just for men

Although hair loss is much more common in men, women can also experience it. This treatment is equally effective for both sexes, with procedures for women typically involving hair-by-hair micrografts due to their usually less severe hair loss compared to men.

Hair transplants require hospitalisation

These procedures are outpatient treatments only. They take just a couple of hours, allowing patients to return home on the same day.

To clear up any doubts about this treatment, we recommend visiting reputable specialist centres such as Capilclinic, where professionals provide accurate and reliable information about the procedure and every detail.