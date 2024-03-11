Costa del Sol campaign to highlight prostate cancer testing

Tony Bryant Mijas Monday, 11 March 2024, 11:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

In order to continue raising awareness about the dangers of not being tested for prostate cancer, a Mijas resident has organised a second sponsored triathlon on Saturday 23 March. The event will begin at Bombo beach (La Cala de Mijas) at 9am, from where the participants will run to Cabopino beach (10am) to swim a distance of 750 metres, before cycling to Elviria and then on to Murph's Irish pub in Marbella.

Clive Marks, a 62-year-old British national, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022. It was his brush with cancer, and especially the fact that he had no idea he had it, that prompted Marks, who is now in remission, to start the 'Don't be a man - get a blood test to check for prostate cancer' campaign.

Last year's triathlon raised more than 7,000 euros, so Marks decided to make it an annual event to raise awareness of the disease, the second most commonly occurring cancer in men.

The money raised is used to pay for vouchers for a PSA test at the El Campanario medical centre in Calahonda. Marks believes that this service, and the fact that the staff at the clinic speak English, will encourage more men to have this "simple, although essential, test".

More than 20 men and women between the ages of 15 and 62 will take part in the triathlon this year, after which an after-event party will be held at the bar from 3pm. Tickets cost ten euros (five euros of which will go to the appeal) and include paella and entertainment.

"The campaign is to encourage men, and more so, for their spouses to encourage them to have this test, which can be life-saving," Marks said.

The free vouchers can be obtained from the clinic, or by phoning 622 356 056.