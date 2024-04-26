Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File photo of a care home. SUR
Costa charities come together to assist British resident found wandering the streets
Community spirit

The elderly lady was being looked after by neighbours but her condition has deteriorated and she now needs professional help

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 26 April 2024, 13:12

Compartir

Earlier this week, Age Concern was made aware of a case concerning an elderly British resident in Mijas who is in the late stages of dementia. The lady, who was found wandering the streets, was being looked after by neighbours, but her condition has deteriorated and she now needs professional help.

The charity is now arranging for her to be taken to the Jasmine Care home for one month, which will give it time to organise assistance from the Spanish health service.

"Our welfare team has been trying to resolve the situation, but the nice thing is that Age Concern, Age Care and the Mijas Lions have come together to donate funds to help this lady. This is a nice example of everyone working together. If we can continue like this in the future it will be fantastic," Michelle Greenwood said.

