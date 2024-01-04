Compass Clinic grand opening

Thursday, 4 January 2024, 11:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Compass Clinic celebrated its grand opening on 30th November. It is a new international, private clinic in Urb. Guadalmansa between Marbella and Estepona, with direct access from the A7 motorway and 500 m2 of premises and onsite free parking. Compass Clinic offers patients individualised medical care from an international team of highly qualified and experienced doctors in English, Spanish, German, Dutch and French.

The team at Compass Clinic takes the time that patients need, makes sure that clients can obtain an appointment in the shortest time possible and works on a multidisciplinary level.

Compass Clinic specialties are general medicine (GPs), internal medicine, gastroenterology, general and digestive surgery, traumatology and orthopaedic surgery, dermatology, psychology, nutrition, physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

At the grand opening, guests enjoyed presentations by the various specialists who explained the ultimate techniques, treatments and multidisciplinary concept of the clinic. The medical team at Compass Clinic values and treats all aspects of each patient, from physical to mental health, including some complex conditions such as obesity, irritable bowel syndrome, food intolerances, depression and anxiety, chronic joint inflammation, mobility disorders and autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Michael Peters, Medical Director, Internist and Gastroenterologist and Mrs. Montserrat González Tovar, Managing Director and lawyer, are the founders of Compass Clinic in Estepona. They also manage the German Clinic in Calle Calvario 6 in downtown Marbella, next to Hotel Baviera.

Dr. Peters has a long medical experience of more than 20 years working in hospitals in Germany, England and New Zealand. Since he has moved to the Costa del Sol, he has been working in the private medicine sector. As medical director at Compass Clinic and German Clinic, he can apply his concept of medicine: listening to patients, giving them the time they need and using multidisciplinary treatments for complex illnesses.

Learn more about Compass Clinic under www.compassclinic.es aand book an appointment by calling 951745640 or sending an e-mail to info@compassclinic.es. You can find us in google maps.