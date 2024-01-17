Centro Hiperbárico de Estepona, 10 years of excellence in oxygen therapy

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 13:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

In addition to being essential for life, oxygen is very beneficial in preventing and curing ailments and illnesses. That is why hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been used for years to treat specific conditions ranging from diabetic foot to post-surgical recovery.

This scientifically proven method is also effective in combating stress, treating insomnia and increasing energy, as well as helping to stave off ageing.

Recommended for people of all ages, the most important thing when it comes to accessing this therapy is to opt for professionals with recognised experience and the right facilities. This is the case of the Centro Hiperbárico de Estepona, with a decade of experience and the best hyperbaric chambers on the market, backed by more than two thousand patients. The clinic is a member of the Underwater and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) and the Spanish Hyperbaric Medicine Association.

The history of this medical centre is evidence of the effectiveness of oxygen therapy as it is based on the personal experience of its director and founder, Sady Alexandra. As she explains, her husband Jorge suffered an acute myocardial infarction that left him in a coma, so, looking for a solution, they found hyperbaric oxygenation, which, along with medical indications, managed to restore his mobility, speech and quality of life.

After that they decided to open the clinic in order to be able to help more people and show them the benefits of pure oxygen for their bodies.

The medical center team. SIE

A proven and successful therapy worldwide

The therapy is applied in a hyperbaric chamber that emits 100% pure oxygen at high environmental pressures. This results in tissue oxygenation and a number of therapeutic effects. For this reason, hyperbaric oxygen chambers are a staple in major hospitals and clinics around the world.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is now medically proven and is used to treat a wide variety of conditions ranging from embolism to severe anaemia, wound healing to anti-ageing therapies. The patient simply relaxes inside the chamber for a set period of time and enjoys the benefits of the therapy. The Centro Hiperbárico de Estepona has two state-of-the-art transparent single-seat oxygen chambers, the largest on the market, the Sigma 36 and Sigma 40 models from the renowned specialists Perry Baromedical Corporation.

The chambers provide a constant 100% oxygen concentration and the precise pressure required for hyperbaric medicine. Within the chamber, compression and decompression are tailored to each patient (between 2 and 3 atmospheres absolute or A.T.A.), as each protocol is different. The oxygen in the chambers is continuously renewed to maintain saturation and purity levels.

Furthermore, with patient comfort in mind, the rooms are equipped with an indoor entertainment system featuring images and sound, and the temperature can be regulated. Similarly, the patient enjoys direct visual and audio communication with the chamber operator, which also adds a sense of calm and comfort to the experience.

Training is another distinctive feature of this clinic, as the team at the Centro Hiperbárico de Estepona receives continuous refresher training (in the form of courses and congresses) in order to optimise their knowledge and provide their patients with the best possible care.