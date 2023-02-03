The blue of Malaga inspires designer's collection at Paris Fashion Week Juana Martín spent her holidays in Nerja and her collection showed off her Andalusian roots

The colour blue reminds her of the holidays she spent in Nerja and so it became the colour of Juana Martín's new spring-summer collection which was presented on the catwalks of the fashion capital of the world, Paris.

The Paris Haute Couture Week took place from 23 to 26 January in the American Cathedral in the city, a venue where designer Juana Martín showed off her Andalusian roots (she is originally from Cordoba) with her Origins collection. Inspired by the blue skies of summers on the Costa and flamenco, the clothing was both traditional and innovative.

Predominate were the tie-dyed blue and white frills and pleats, voluminous sleeves and skirts and even blue Cordobes hats. Denim was a recurring theme throughout the show. The blue and white garments were accompanied by the more traditional black high-waisted trousers and jackets synonymous with flamenco.

This is only the second time that Juana has had a show at the prestigious Paris Haute Couture Week, last year she made history by being the first Spanish woman and a gypsy, to present her collection on the runway there.