Allianz Health Insurance: The care you need to live in Spain without fear

Moving to Spain is a bold step — one filled with excitement, opportunity and the chance to build a new chapter of life. But even the most thrilling adventures come with uncertainty. From navigating unfamiliar systems to settling into a new community, every expat faces challenges that require confidence and clarity. And few things are more critical than knowing your health is protected from day one.

Healthcare is often one of the biggest unknowns when relocating. Questions about how the system works, whether doctors speak your language or how fast you’ll be seen by a specialist are common and valid. And for many expats — professionals, digital nomads and families alike — these concerns can quickly become sources of stress.

That’s why Allianz has embraced a new philosophy: ‘And Live’. It’s more than a slogan; it’s a call to action. It means taking that job abroad, starting a family in a new country or planning retirement by the Mediterranean — without fear. Allianz invites you to live fully, knowing you have a reliable partner by your side.

Allianz Health Insurance is designed specifically for international residents in Spain. It offers more than a safety net — it’s a launchpad for a confident, empowered life abroad. With flexible options, multilingual support and access to premium medical services, Allianz transforms healthcare from a hurdle into a source of peace of mind.

Tailored plans and premium access

No two expats are alike, and that’s exactly why Allianz Health Insurance is built to adapt to your lifestyle. Whether you're a tech-savvy professional working from coworking spaces, a family settling into Spanish school routines or a couple exploring Europe during retirement, Allianz has a plan that fits. With four flexible options, you can choose the level of coverage that aligns with your priorities, health goals and stage of life.

It starts with personalised support. Allianz literally speaks your language. Multilingual assistance and clear documentation mean you’ll always understand what’s covered and how to get help. You’ll never be lost in translation and you’ll never have to face the complexity of a foreign health system alone.

Access is another key advantage. With over 51,000 medical professionals and partnerships with seven of the top 10 hospitals in Spain, Allianz connects you with top-tier care wherever you are. Better yet, you avoid the long waiting lists often associated with public healthcare systems.

And it doesn’t stop at Spain’s borders. With worldwide emergency medical assistance and travel insurance included, you’re covered wherever your adventures take you. This global peace of mind is especially valuable for expats who love to explore Europe and beyond.

Digital tools

For those with busy schedules or on-the-go routines, the Allianz Salud App brings modern healthcare to your fingertips: video consultations so you can speak to a doctor anywhere; 24/7 medical chat support for quick questions or follow-up care; and digital appointment management that saves time and stress.

Imagine this scenario. You’re managing back-to-back Zoom meetings, school pick-ups and a tight gym schedule — and then a minor health issue crops up. Instead of rearranging your day or navigating an unfamiliar clinic, you open the app, speak to a doctor in minutes and carry on with your life.

With Allianz, healthcare fits around your routine — not the other way around. It’s care that’s fast, flexible and designed for real-world needs. When you need answers, referrals or treatment, you’ll get them quickly and seamlessly.

A global partner for your everyday health

Allianz Health Insurance goes far beyond basic coverage. It’s a comprehensive partner for every stage of your health journey. Whether you need pregnancy and childbirth care or dental treatment, which is included at no extra cost, you can count on Allianz to provide well-rounded protection tailored to your life.

The reputation of the world’s number one insurance brand backs this up. Allianz stands out not only for its quality but also for its human approach—clear communication, multilingual support and a commitment to putting your needs first.

Discover how Allianz Health Insurance can support your life in Spain. Choose the plan that fits your journey and live boldly, backed by a global leader who puts your wellbeing first.