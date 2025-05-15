All On Digital: the innovative dental implant technique from Grupo Dental Clinics

SUR in English Málaga Thursday, 15 May 2025, 19:05 Compartir

If there’s one feature that truly defines us, it’s our smile. A healthy, attractive smile helps us present our best selves and boosts our self-esteem. That’s why looking after our oral health is essential—and for the past 15 years, Grupo Dental Clinics has been helping patients take care of their smiles through treatments known for their innovation, efficiency, accessibility and speed.

Grupo Dental Clinics’ dental clinics are always characterized by being welcoming, sophisticated, and comfortable.

The company, founded in Malaga, now has a network of over 20 clinics across Andalucía and a team of more than 250 professionals dedicated to excellence and the highest standard of patient care. In these 15 years, they’ve treated over 90,000 patients.

Zoom Grupo Dental Clinics has the most advanced technology.

Grupo Dental Clinics was created with the goal of transforming dental care in the region. As part of this mission, they’ve developed their own technique—ALL ON DIGITAL. “It allows us to plan and place implants with millimetre-level precision, offering a comfortable, fast and long-lasting solution for patients in need of full dental rehabilitation,” explains Iván Fernández, CEO of Grupo Dental Clinics.

Zoom

The safest method

The method itself offers a built-in guarantee of safety for patients at Grupo Dental Clinics. “Because everything is digital, we can plan each case with maximum precision, which reduces risk, builds trust and allows us to predict the best solution for every patient,” explains the CEO.

Zoom Milling machines for the dental office.

One of the greatest advantages of ALL ON DIGITAL is how quickly it delivers results. “In over 95 per cent of cases, the patient can have both the implants and fixed dental prosthesis fitted in less than 24 hours,” explains the CEO of Grupo Dental Clinics. This speed means that the entire treatment can often be completed with far fewer appointments and visits to the clinic. In fact, patients can undergo the procedure and leave the clinic the same day, already showing off their new smile.

Thanks to this method, Grupo Dental Clinics has also helped eliminate many people’s fear of undergoing dental surgery. “It’s a fast, minimally invasive and very comfortable treatment, designed so that even those who are anxious about visiting the dentist can feel calm, thanks to the digital planning involved,” adds Iván Fernández, CEO of Grupo Dental Clinics.

Zoom

By digitalising the entire process, ALL ON DIGITAL provides treatments that are more effective, safer and more predictable.

The scale of Grupo Dental Clinics’ work speaks for itself: over 50,000 implants and more than 10,000 cases treated in just the past three years. Their outstanding reputation is also a clear sign of patient satisfaction, with more than 13,000 Google reviews across all their clinics and an impressive average rating of 4.95.