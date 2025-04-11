Is alcohol holding you back this Easter?

Friday, 11 April 2025, 12:40 Compartir

As Easter approaches, many of us look forward to the long weekend and the social gatherings that come with it. But for some, alcohol can be a tricky companion during these times. If you find that drinking has become more than just part of the celebration, it may be worth taking a moment to consider whether it's time for a change.

Do you ever find yourself thinking, I won't drink today, only to reach for a drink anyway? Do you feel like you're living for the next drink rather than the moment? Or perhaps you've noticed that socialising without alcohol is becoming more difficult?

If this resonates with you, you are not alone. The reality is that alcohol can take hold more easily than we realise. It can slowly creep into your daily routine, and before you know it, it's dictating your actions and emotions.

A path to freedom

For those who feel alcohol has become a problem, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) offers a path to freedom. AA is a welcoming space where individuals can share their struggles and receive the support they need to live without alcohol.

Here one AA member talks about how she found her way to recovery:

"My name is Polly, and I've been sober since August 2022. For years, I fought with my addiction, waking up each day with regret and frustration, only to fall into the same cycle. After years of battling on my own, I finally walked into an AA meeting, unsure whether it would help. But I was met with kindness, understanding, and a path to recovery. AA has changed my life - it saved me. Now, I can face life's ups and downs with clarity and confidence."

There are meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous held daily throughout the Costa del Sol. Meetings are free to attend, and anyone who thinks they may have a problem with alcohol is welcome.

Call the English-speaking AA helpline for support: +34 600 379 110 or visit the website for help and information: www.aacostadelsol.com