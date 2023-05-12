Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fernando Juanes (L) collecting the pairs of glasses. SUR
1,700 pairs of specs go to those in need

The spectacles will be distributed to communities around the world through the Lions Recycle For Sight Programme

SUR in English

Friday, 12 May 2023, 11:46

President of the Mijas Lions Club, Fernando Juanes, recently picked up 1,700 pairs of glasses from Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola thanks to donations from customers and the general public. The spectacles will be distributed to communities in need around the world through the Lions Recycle For Sight Programme.

