1,700 pairs of specs go to those in need

Friday, 12 May 2023, 11:46
President of the Mijas Lions Club, Fernando Juanes, recently picked up 1,700 pairs of glasses from Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola thanks to donations from customers and the general public. The spectacles will be distributed to communities in need around the world through the Lions Recycle For Sight Programme.
