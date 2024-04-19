Happy sweet sixteen to Yorkshire Linen Beds and More

SUR Malaga Friday, 19 April 2024, 17:26 Compartir Copiar enlace

It's hard to believe, but Yorkshire Linen Beds and More is celebrating 16 years of bringing beautiful home furnishings to the Costa del Sol and beyond.

The journey

The journey has been one of diversity and growth with the first store, which is still trading in the same location near to Parque Miramar, Mijas Costa, opening its doors in April 2008 trading as a franchise of the Towel Rail Company which was based in Harrogate, Yorkshire and selling purely soft furnishings and JML products.

The parent company in the UK went into administration in 2018, but the Mijas Costa shop continued to operate as an independent entity and thrived, starting to work with new products and suppliers that had previously not been permitted under the franchise agreement.

Beds, furniture, decoration and rugs all became a big part of the new independent store, as well as made-to-measure curtains and blinds.

Skip on 16 years and the "shop" is now "shops", having expanded six years ago into the Marbella marketplace with a beautiful boutique-style Yorkshire Linen Prestige store situated on the Golden Mile.

High-end products

Specialising in all aspects of home furnishings and catering for all types of clients from the budget AirBnB customers, right through to the higher end of the market supplying luxurious Hypnos-branded beds from the UK and Egyptian-cotton bedding and towels for home and high-end holiday rental properties.

The growth on-line over the past 16 years has been incredible and the success of the online shop www.yorkshirelinen.es has seen thousands of orders sent all over Spain and the Balearic Islands making the website now a major supplier of bed linen and curtains to the whole peninsula and further afield.

We asked the owners at Yorkshire Linen Beds and More what has been the key to keeping the doors open and making the business a success, having weathered recessions, Brexit and of course Covid. The answer was simple; sticking to the mantra that customer service is a priority.

Customers come first

The customer comes first and everyone who works in the stores is trained and on-hand to offer advice and help to anyone walking through the doors or contacting them through the website.

A good range of products in prices and qualities to suit all and a bit of cheeky banter with the wonderful clients who have supported this business over the years and who continue to do so on a regular basis.

Can't wait to see what happens in the next 16 years!