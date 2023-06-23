Grupo GILMAR celebrates its 40th birthday in the Dominican Republic Motivation, teamwork, commitment, professionalism, gratitude.. and family. These were the principal messages that the directors shared with their staff

Alba Tenza ALHAURÍN DE LA TORRE. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The managing directors of the GILMAR business group, Manuel Marrón Fuentes and Jesús Gil Marín, organised a trip, with employees and partners, to Punta Cana to celebrate the first forty years of the company. More than 600 people travelled to one of the most luxurious resorts in the Dominican Republic, Lopesan Costa Bávaro, located in an iconic setting in Punta Cana.

The trip aimed to strengthen ties and create new synergies between different teams, departments and companies within the group. As well as sharing experiences and knowledge; the participants were infused with new motivation to face the last six months of the year with personal and professional pride, renewed energies and pride in the GILMAR brand.

At the closing event, the managing directors and the general manager shared with their guests the company's success and some of their future projects. One of which will be the opening of a new GILMAR Real Estate office in south Tenerife, the group's second sales office in the Canary Islands.

Following the presentations, an open-air dinner was enjoyed by staff, partners and friends; as well as Roberto Henríquez, the Dominican Republic Vice-Minister for the Quality of Tourism Services. The evening ended with a spectacular firework display and the music of Pitingo, a much-loved Spanish singer.

Motivation, teamwork, commitment, professionalism, gratitude.. and family. These have been the principal messages that the directors of the company have shared with their staff during their stay in the Dominican Republic. Their words have been an inspiration to the sales teams and ensured that everyone has returned with renewed energies and the same enthusiasm with which the founding partners, in 1983, began this "adventure" which has become a benchmark in business excellence and a model-to-follow in the Spanish real-estate sector.