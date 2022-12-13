Grand Vividus: luxury, beauty & comfort combine is this dream bed This one-of-a-kind bed, the brainchild of Hästens and the interior designer Ferris Rafauli, is handmade following traditional methods and costs nearly 400,000 euros

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 11:09

A good night’s sleep is fundamental for staying healthy. Sleep lets the body and the mind recover from the hustle and bustle of daily life and helps you feel more positive, awake and sociable. It also strengthens the immune system and helps fight disease.

You can’t put a price on waking up every morning and feeling that you can take on the world, or can you? If you are talking about Hästens’ Grand Vividus, considered their most luxurious, beautiful and comfortable bed, you can, approximately 400,000 euros. A price in line with the ten years of investigation invested in this scientific wonder and authentic work of art.

Conceived with the help of interior designer Ferris Rafauli, each bed is completely handmade by Hästens’ most reputed craftsmen in their factory in Köping, Sweden, using traditional methods passed on from generation to generation that infuse this creation with its own character and soul. Every Grand Vividus contains Hästens’ most luxurious horsehair, wool, linen and slow-growing Swedish pine which together make the mattress weigh an impressive 530 kilogrammes.

In contrast with the majority of beds on the market, Grand Vividus, with its fine leather, polished wood, suede and brass embellishments, together with its elegant design, stands as a work of art and a majestic central-piece in any bedroom.

The base is upholstered in four sumptuous colours: Black Shadow, Phantom Charcoal, Natural Shale & Traditional Blue. Each available colour combines with (vegetable-tanned) polished leather fittings, mouldings reinforced with golden brass studs and metal edges with mirror finish.

The bed is available with a variety of mattress options: soft, medium or hard and, as it is totally handmade, the Grand Vividus can be made to any size.

A history of 170 years of quality can be felt in all the brand’s beds, such as Drēmərque which combines the best materials with six generations of craftsmanship, and has positioned Hästens as the official supplier to the Swedish Royal Court.

These brands are available at Bdhome, the Marbella “temple of rest”, who offer the most exclusive products with a professional and personalised service.

Specialists in sleep and quality

In addition to Hästens, Bdhome offers a number of other premium bed brands, such as Ecolife Beds, the first company in the sector to produce handcrafted, sustainable and vegan beds, which use only vegetable-based fibres, textiles and materials to protect the lives of animals. Their ecological and artisan beds, with naturally beautiful, balanced and harmonious materials, ensure a peaceful night’s sleep for clients and the planet alike.

Bdhome also offers the SILENZZE bed, designed to correct snoring and offer, at the same time, an incredible sensation of comfort. In order to create surprising and contemporary spaces, Bdhome offers spectacular creations by Midj who, since 1987, have been successfully operating in the world of avant-garde design. Their products are conceptualised to make spaces full of light and joy, thanks to their delicate designs, bevelled corners and soft quilting.

Dreamy offers able to satisfy the most discerning clients.

More information

Bdhome Marbella

Calle Antonio Herrero, 3, 29602 Marbella, Málaga

Telephone: 952 86 11 22

https://bdhomemarbella.com