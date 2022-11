Golf club auction raises 5,800 euros for the Lions The charity event was organised by the Miraflores Golf Club last month

Sue Marshall (3L) hands over the cheque to the Lions. / SUR.

Friday, 4 November 2022, 12:38

More than 5,800 euros was raised for the La Cala de Mijas Lions Club during a charity auction organised by the Miraflores Golf Club last month.

The cheque was presented to the Lions by the captain of the ladies' team, Sue Marshall.

President Wynson Beswick, who thanked the golf club for its continuous support, said, "This cheque will help the Lions do what they do best - helping those in need."