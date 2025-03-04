Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

In the centre of Puerto Banús. AMS
Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
Food and Drink

Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús

Shrove Tuesday ·

The pancake tradition of modern Marbella was born thanks to foreign residents almost half a century ago

Alekk M. Saanders

Marbella

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 18:18

Spanish pancakes were influenced by Roman and Moorish culinary techniques and spread around the world during the Age of Discovery and made their way to the United States in the 19th century, inspiring today's popular fluffier American pancakes. However, about 50 years ago Marbella, spurred on by international tourism, adopted the Dutch style of pancake making, which is still a favourite today.

La Crêperie can be easily considered the pioneer of the pancake tradition in Marbella. Additionally, it is one of the stalwart commercial establishments that has survived since the inauguration of Puerto Banús.

In the mid-1970s, Van Broeck & Maes, originally from Belgium, decided to open a pancake house, knowing that the dish was very appealing to the international clientele living in or visiting Marbella, a town experiencing a tourism boom. It is believed that the Belgians wanted to do something unusual, and to do so they brought a recipe from the Netherlands.

One of the waiters inside the crêperie. A. M. S.

Traditionally Dutch Pannenkoeken range from sweet, with pieces of fruit, to savoury, with brie cheese and bacon. The speciality of their preparation is that fillings are added immediately after pouring the mixture into the pan, pressing them in lightly.

The speciality of Dutch-style pancake preparation is that fillings are added immediately after pouring the mixture into the pan, pressing them in lightly

Juan Mata was 14 years old when he started working for the Belgians. Eventually, he and his brother took over the business. Making pancakes is being continued in the same traditional way, according to a secret Dutch recipe, but the variety of pancakes has increased up to fifty. On the menu you will find pancakes with different types of cheese, tuna and natural tomatoes, mushrooms and chicken, with ham and bacon... Incidentally, in the Netherlands Spekpannenkoeken, cooked with bacon, turn out seductively sweet and savoury when they are poured with syrup.

One of the pancakes posted by a customer on internet.

Adherence to the old traditions is also evident in the interior design. The pancake house is decorated with portraits and posters from the past, and the marble tables make the room very ‘retro’ with nostalgic notes. In the kitchen, which is in full view of everyone, Juan makes pancakes daily and has done so for 48 years. On his days off from his delicious routine, he is a photographer. His camera has captured many celebrities visiting his pancake house. However, for reasons of privacy, he does not post pictures of famous pancake lovers.

Representatives of countries known for their pancake traditions, such as Sweden, the UK, Russia, the Netherlands, Germany and others, do not miss the opportunity to eat pancakes cooked in the centre of the luxurious port. There are also those who have discovered the pancake world just on the Costa del Sol.

During SUR's visit, a local Saudi Arabian man sitting in the pancake house confessed that he can no longer imagine visiting Puerto Banús without ordering a pancake there. It has become something of a sweet tradition for him. It seems like the sweet tradition seems to harmonise with the 'dolce vita' (sweet life) Marbella offers.

Top 50
