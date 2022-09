St George's Church enjoys successful book fair The fundraising event was held last weekend at the English Cemetery in Malaga

St George's Church in Malaga hosted a fundraising book fair in the grounds of the English Cemetery last weekend. The event, which was organised by Father Louis Darrant and several volunteers, offered a wide selection of quality secondhand English and Spanish language books.

Father Louis said that he wants to make the fair a regular event on the church's programme of cultural events and has appealed for donations of books.