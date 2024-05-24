Fuengirola Cubs and Beavers become super sleuths at crime busters camp

Sections
Friday, 24 May 2024, 13:45
Cubs and Beavers from 1st Fuengirola Scout Group had to put on their detective caps at their recent camp at Los Chozones campsite near Alhaurín el Grande. Following a theme inspired by the fact that the site owner is a retired police sergeant, the youngsters tested their mapping and compass skills to track down characters and solve a murder.
Along the way they learned about DNA and fingerprints and still had time to cool off in the pool and work for their swimming badge.
Anyone interested in becoming a leader or finding out more about the opportunities provided by Fuengirola Scout Group should contact the Cub Leader at dianne.peel@britishscoutingoverseas.co.uk.
