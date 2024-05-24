Fuengirola Cubs and Beavers become super sleuths at crime busters camp

SUR in English Fuengirola Friday, 24 May 2024, 13:45 Compartir Copiar enlace

Cubs and Beavers from 1st Fuengirola Scout Group had to put on their detective caps at their recent camp at Los Chozones campsite near Alhaurín el Grande. Following a theme inspired by the fact that the site owner is a retired police sergeant, the youngsters tested their mapping and compass skills to track down characters and solve a murder.

Along the way they learned about DNA and fingerprints and still had time to cool off in the pool and work for their swimming badge.

Anyone interested in becoming a leader or finding out more about the opportunities provided by Fuengirola Scout Group should contact the Cub Leader at dianne.peel@britishscoutingoverseas.co.uk.