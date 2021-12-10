Who's Who in Malaga, more gastronomy and more news SUR strengthens its commitment to the sector in an expanded edition of its restaurant guide

Who's Who in Gastronomy is a local Malaga guide published by SUR in English's sister paper, Diario SUR, every year. This year is no exception, with a special reception held at the Hotel Gran Meliá Don Pepe in Marbella last week to announce its release.

The bilingual guide consists of nearly 200 pages with about 500 references to what is 'cooking' in Malaga. It is published by SUR and the supplement Málaga en la Mesa, sponsored by the Sabor a Málaga brand of the Diputación de Málaga and with the collaboration of Cervezas Victoria.

The guide, now in its sixth edition, continues to grow and, according to the SUR gastronomy critic Enrique Bellver, who is in charge of collating and rating the establishments, "We had to give a higher profile to something that is here to stay". The general manager of Prensa Malagueña, Antonio González, highlighted the increase in the number of pages of the guide (28 more), which, he said, "demonstrates the involvement of the sector".

This year, El Higuerón, Parador Playa, JCG Restaurante, Marisquería El Cateto and Venetiis were winners. There was left just one, surprise award, which was destined for SUR's gastronomy critic Enrique Bellver himself, marking his three decades in the profession.

The event was attended by over a hundred people in the sector such as Diego Gallegos (Sollo, Michelin star), Paco García and Fernando Villasclaras (El Lago); Marcos Granda (Skina, two Michelin stars); chefs Willie Orellana and Diego René López among others; businessman José Gómez and the president of the Academia Gastronómica de Málaga, Manuel Tornay. A small part of the many who write Who's Who year after year.