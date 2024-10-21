Vigu in San Pedro Alcántara: cuisine with a Mediterranean soul

Enrique Bellver San Pedro Alcántara Monday, 21 October 2024, 11:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Victor and Gumer opened Vigu, a restaurant in the truest sense of the word in San Pedro Alcántara, about three years ago. Both of them have plenty of experience in the sector behind them, one for having been in charge of the kitchen of the now defunct and mythical restaurant in Guadalmina, Víctor, and the other for having been the maitre d' at the restaurant of the La Zagaleta Social Club. The reality is that they never disappoint and today it is one of the most renowned classic cuisine establishments on the Costa del Sol. What stands out most about Vigu is the preparation of the products that make up its menu, paying great attention to the cooking so that none of the original flavours are lost. A quality that is often conspicuous by its absence, although we must not forget the years in which Víctor was the second head chef at Finca Cortesín.

The motto of this restaurant is «cuisine with Mediterranean soul», and Víctor does not fail to put soul and feeling into his cuisine, even when he takes risks with somewhat more daring dishes than what we can find on his usual menu, such as the baby squid with fried egg or the burrata salad with rocket, pistachio pesto and anchovies.

Vigu's menu will undoubtedly remind us of dishes from Víctor's restaurant, such as lobster rice, artichokes with foie gras or sole menier, a recipe that Víctor executes to perfection. If we are looking for more rice dishes, then the vegetable rice with boletus or the rice with red prawns and clams are very good options. If there is one dish that Víctor has been mastering since he was in the family restaurant, it is the clam stew with artichokes in green sauce.

Vigu Address: Avda. Salamanca, Edif. El Mirador, San Pedro Alcántara

Teleohone: 952 275 224

Closed: Sunday and Monday

Web: vigu.es

Prices: Steak tartar: 26€. Sapito refrito: 29€. Arroz bogavante: 37€.

Valuation: Cuisine: 7.5. Dining room: 7.5. Wine list: 7. Rating: 8 / 10

The dining room is Gumer's responsibility, as is the wine cellar, which has more variety than when I visited Vigu for the first time, with the added bonus of reasonable prices. The tandem formed by Gumer and Víctor is perfect and has made this establishment a place to take into account if you want to savour classic Mediterranean and Malaga cuisine and other dishes that were once all the rage in this part of the Costa del Sol.

Cooked seafood, especially Estepona prawns, hold no secrets for Víctor. A medium-sized product, very fresh and with just the right amount of salt to bring out all the flavour.

Sapito refrito

The small monkfish (sapito) is one of the most sought-after delicacies by lovers of good food. Víctor prepares it with fried garlic and a little chilli, just enough so as not to overshadow the delicate flavour of this white fish.

Small squid, just the right size and perfectly sautéed so they don't lose their juiciness, form the base of this dish. The flavour of the egg ties everything together, infusing the whole dish.

The best thing about this dish, more than the sauce, is undoubtedly the size, freshness and texture of the squid that has been previously grilled and then bathed in a light sauce in which the tomato enhances the original flavour.