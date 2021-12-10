Torrox's migas will be back by popular demand this year As is the tradition, on the Sunday before Christmas the town hall will be inviting people to sample the dish accompanied by a local, sweet wine

Torrox pueblo's annual Migas festival is back this year after it was unable to go ahead in 2020 due to the pandemic.

As is the tradition, the event will take place on the last Sunday before Christmas, which this year falls on 19 December.

The gastronomic event will be celebrating its fortieth anniversary and to celebrate both the important milestone and indeed the return of the festival after last year's absence, Torrox town hall has organised a special programme for the day.

The local council has said that it is expecting more than 40,000 people to attend this year's festival, which normally attracts visitors not just from the Axarquía but from across Andalucía, all keen to sample the traditional dish.

'Migas' are breadcrumbs, or sometimes semolina, fried in olive oil and cooked with garlic and normally chorizo. The filling dish would have been given to people working in the fields as a hearty meal before they went off for a hard day's work in the past. However, it is still a popular, warming dish at this time of year and often made at home.

Migas are traditionally served with 'ensalada arriera'; a salad made with oranges, olives and pieces of salted cod and washed down with a glass (or two) of local sweet wine.

Programme

A competition to select this year's wine has already taken place and the winner was Rosario Rico. Fifteen barrels have been purchased and runner up Antonio José Castán's wine will also be used on the day. In total 400 litres of sweet moscatel wine are expected to be consumed on the 19th.

There will be a full programme of music and dance from local groups throughout the day, starting with choirs coming together on Plaza de la Constitución at 11am to sing traditional Christmas carols.

At 12pm the Ortigosa brothers from Torrox will perform their Llegó la Navidad (Christmas arrived) concert and at one o'clock the festival will be officially opened with the traditional sounding of the horn, followed by a performance by the verdiales group, Coto Tres Hermanas.

The migas will be served up on the Llano de la Almazara area near the entrance to Torrox pueblo and to mark the milestone anniversary, the first 100 people in the queue will receive a celebratory wine glass.

There will also be stalls offering 'bartolillos', which are small cream or chocolate buns, as well as typical tapas dishes and others with Christmas gift ideas.

The music will return to Plaza de la Constitución in the afternoon where the Requiebros group will be performing at 3pm, and from 4pm there will be music from DJs Vicman Romero and Mike Sildavia.