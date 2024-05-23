The NEW Beach Club Higuerón opens its doors on the 31st of May

Open to the general public, the Club has three different levels with their own ambience and entertainment

SUR Benalmádena Thursday, 23 May 2024, 11:54 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Located in a beautiful corner on the exclusive Carvajal beach of (Benalmádena), The NEW Beach Club Higuerón opens its doors on May 31st at 7pm, with a clear goal: to become the best beach club on the Costa del Sol, thanks to its unique leisure and entertainment offer and a firm commitment to the highest standards.

The NEW Beach Club Higuerón is back to never close again, as it will remain open 365 days a year, catering to the general public, not just the resort's clientele, as it is a beach club where everyone is welcome. The club offers a completely unique offer within the leisure and entertainment sector on the Costa del Sol, with the quality that has always characterised the Higueron Resort Malaga, Curio Collection by Hilton brand.

One of the unique features of The NEW Beach Club Higuerón is its three totally different levels, each with its own unique atmosphere and entertainment offer. 'The Japo: Discover', located on the top floor of the beach club, is an exclusive restaurant offering the finest Japanese cuisine. With spectacular views of the sea from every table, its menu gives prominence to quality local produce and draws on Japanese culinary tradition while not forgetting Malaga's own cuisine.

Ampliar The three levels of The NEW Beach Club Higuerón have totally different atmospheres. Higuerón

In the lower area is 'Relax at The Club', a space for comfort and relaxation at The NEW Beach Club Higuerón. Articulated around a spectacular infinity pool facing the sea, customers will be able to enjoy the relaxed ambience provided by the Balinese beds, as well as taste the best cocktails and a menu of casual cuisine designed by Diego Gallego.

Ampliar 'Relax at The Club', a space for comfort and relaxation articulated around a spectacular infinity pool facing the sea. Higuerón

And 'Feel The Beach', in the lowest area, puts the client in direct contact with the sand and the Mediterranean Sea, offering the possibility of enjoying the day in comfortable sunbeds or on its exclusive terrace with direct access to the beach. This space will offer a complete programme of live music, the perfect complement to those balmy summer evenings.

The NEW Beach Club Higuerón reopens with the firm goal to become the most popular beach club with a varied programme of events: music, art, sports...

Ampliar Customers will be able to enjoy the relaxed ambience provided by the Balinese beds. Higuerón

To enjoy the opening evening, tickets are already available on the beach club's website, at a price of 20 euros. The price includes a welcome cocktail, drinks, nibbles, entertainment, gifts, surprises... and access to the paradise that is The NEW Beach Club Higuerón. The dress code has only one rule: your look must wear something with a splash of orange.

For more information: https://www.thebeachclubhigueron.com/