Malaga chocolatier Maychoco keeps winning awards

Marina Martínez Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 16:33 Compartir

Maychoco receives award after award. The latest achievement are two silver and two bronze medals from the European Bean-to-Bar Competition 2025. Mayte Sánchez's chocolates for which she was awarded are the vegan white chocolate with Moroccan tea and damask rose and the milk chocolate with payoya goat cheese and fig bread (silver); and the dark chocolate with 70% Chuncho cocoa from Cuzco, Peru and the milk chocolate with 55% cocoa from Piura, Peru (bronze).

For Mayte Sánchez, these new awards bring "satisfaction and motivation". "We are extremely happy because, at the end of the day, these are all recognitions from the world of cocoa at European level, where quality is valued," said Sánchez.

The European Bean-to-Bar Competition 2025 is one of the most important international competitions dedicated to artisan, origin-based chocolate - the very essence of Maychoco, where chocolate is crafted from the bean using traceable and sustainable cacao. With its different varieties, it has already won around 20 awards, including several gold medals at the International Chocolate Awards.

For Sánchez, the award from the European Bean-to-Bar Competition is particularly special, because of the alternative bars her brand has presented this year: the one with "payoya goat cheese, which is a very different chocolate", which, she believes, will not be understood by everybody. Another recent addition is the vegan bar with almonds from Almensur.

Maychoco is constantly testing new combinations and the next initiative is to "promote the sweet wine and sultanas of the Axarquia".