Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Milk chocolate with payoya goat cheese and fig bread.
Malaga chocolatier Maychoco keeps winning awards
Food and drink

Malaga chocolatier Maychoco keeps winning awards

The European Bean-to-Bar Competition awards two silver medals and two bronze medals to various types of chocolate made by Mayte Sánchez in Benajarafe

Marina Martínez

Marina Martínez

Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 16:33

Maychoco receives award after award. The latest achievement are two silver and two bronze medals from the European Bean-to-Bar Competition 2025. Mayte Sánchez's chocolates for which she was awarded are the vegan white chocolate with Moroccan tea and damask rose and the milk chocolate with payoya goat cheese and fig bread (silver); and the dark chocolate with 70% Chuncho cocoa from Cuzco, Peru and the milk chocolate with 55% cocoa from Piura, Peru (bronze).

For Mayte Sánchez, these new awards bring "satisfaction and motivation". "We are extremely happy because, at the end of the day, these are all recognitions from the world of cocoa at European level, where quality is valued," said Sánchez.

The European Bean-to-Bar Competition 2025 is one of the most important international competitions dedicated to artisan, origin-based chocolate - the very essence of Maychoco, where chocolate is crafted from the bean using traceable and sustainable cacao. With its different varieties, it has already won around 20 awards, including several gold medals at the International Chocolate Awards.

For Sánchez, the award from the European Bean-to-Bar Competition is particularly special, because of the alternative bars her brand has presented this year: the one with "payoya goat cheese, which is a very different chocolate", which, she believes, will not be understood by everybody. Another recent addition is the vegan bar with almonds from Almensur.

Maychoco is constantly testing new combinations and the next initiative is to "promote the sweet wine and sultanas of the Axarquia".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga town honours patron with four days of festivities and a traditional pilgrimage
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town announces plans for a second viewpoint
  3. 3 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  4. 4 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  5. 5 Police officers to appear in court for misconduct
  6. 6 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  7. 7 Chupete leads stunning turnaround as Malaga CF close in on safety
  8. 8 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  9. 9 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground
  10. 10 Hundreds of cyclists saddle up in Torremolinos for healthy lifestyle event

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga chocolatier Maychoco keeps winning awards