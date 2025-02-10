The Garden by La Rosa in Estepona: a steakhouse with its own style

Enrique Bellver Estepona Monday, 10 February 2025, 11:58 Compartir

El Jardín de La Rosa or The Garden by La Rosa is the restaurant that Cachi and his wife Rosa have been looking for for many years. A little more than a couple of years ago they achieved their dream. The change from a traditional style Argentine steakhouse to a steakhouse with personality and a garden means that dinners, since they are only open in the evening, become a culinary experience for the customer, not only because of the cuisine, but also because of the very personal treatment given to the diner by both of them and their son, Diego, who is responsible for the dining room and the wine cellar.

For Cachi and Rosa, sitting at a table, chatting with friends over a glass of good wine, has always been one of the most important moments in life, and that is what they aimed to provide in 2009 when they opened a small restaurant inspired by the most traditional cuisine of their native country. Today that same cuisine, but with its own personality, a restrained fusion with more Mediterranean products and cooking techniques, is what is on the menu.

For the starters, along with very Argentine dishes such as meat empanadas, braised sweetbreads, Provoleta or chorizo criollo, there are other more modern dishes such as sea bass ceviche or octopus carpaccio. But what really attracts the interest in this cuisine are the meats, especially the ojo de bife, a traditional piece, the Rossini-style angus sirloin or the rack of lamb cooked at low temperature. The fish dishes, apart from the cod confit with saffron and vanilla sauce, do not arouse as much interest due to their classicism.

Argentine cooking with personality Address Avda. Picos de Europa, 11

Telephone 952 855 769

Closed Sunday and Monday

Web www.restaurantelarosa.com

Price Mollejas braseadas: 14€ | Bacalao confitado: 29€ | Solomillo Rossini: 36€

Valuation Kitchen: 7.5 | Dining room: 7 | Wine list 7.5

Rating 7.5 / 10

Diego, who is in charge of the wine cellar, ensures that the customer finds a good selection of Argentine wines as well as some from various Spanish appellations at relatively affordable prices.

Zoom

Mollejas braseadas (braised veal sweetbreads)

Beef sweetbreads are one of the most classic dishes in traditional Argentine cuisine. The success of this dish lies in using a medium-sized sweetbread, and giving it just the right amount of grilling time so that it does not become dry.

Zoom

Bacalao confitada (cod with vanilla sauce)

A cod loin, previously confited in oil at a low temperature and accompanied by a saffron and vanilla sauce that gives it a slightly sweet taste.

Zoom

Assorted Empanadas

Here they prepare two kinds of empanadas, one with cheese and onion and, by far the best one, the one with beef minced by hand with medium flavour spices that do not overshadow the flavour of the meat. A very successful empanada.

Zoom

Solomillo Rossini (Angus sirloin Rossini)

This is undoubtedly one of the star dishes on the menu. Angus sirloin steak made in the Rossini style, although here it is prepared with a slice of foie gras and a reduced port sauce. Perfectly cooked.