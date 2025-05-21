Hard workers and entrepreneurs providing lunch for five euros in Gamarra, Malaga

Cristina Pinto Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 11:10 Compartir

With the support of the Nena Paine association, a group of young entrepreneurs with intellectual disabilities (Down's syndrome, Asperger's or other conditions) have opened a new bar in Malaga's Gamarra neighborhood, offering affordable daily menus for just five euros.

This innovative project not only provides quality meals, but also empowers these young people by showcasing their skills and challenging societal integration norms.

"We don't have to integrate into society; on the contrary, society has to integrate us," said Óscar - one of the waiters on the team known as the Supercurrantes (hard workers).

The Supercurrantes project was launched more than three years ago, thanks to the involvement and tireless effort of Mercedes 'Nena' García Paine - the initiative's godmother.

She embarked on a journey to train some 30 young people with intellectual disabilities in the hotel and catering trade. The project has grown so much that the Supercurrantes have decided to open their own bar on Calle Rivas Fernández in Malaga, after gaining experience in a café in Ciudad Jardín.

"I asked everyone for opportunities for them and now they have given them to me with this space that Malaga city council has given us. We are demonstrating that they have enough capacity to be able to run a local café. It is mutual help: we are collaborating with the neighbourhood, with people who find it cheaper to come and eat here. And they are helping us, because they are giving work to all my kids. All the people who come here to eat and to meet them leave feeling differently," said García Paine.

The Supercurrantes customers confirm the godmother's words. Antonio Cayuela and Inmaculada are local residents and some of the first visitors. "We've been coming here since the first day. The surprise was when we came in, not only because it's cheap, but because of everything that's behind it. In this bar, it's not just the food that feeds you, but also the love and effort with which they serve you," the couple said.

Dishes like porra antequerana, meats in sauce, fish, hamburgers, stews and salads are just some of the wide variety offered on the menu, which is served at lunchtime from Monday to Friday. The employees have already won over the clientele and they attract more and more people every day.

As the waiters and cooks say, "the food is made with so much love". During the process, they are supported by Nena García Paine; cooks José Manuel Jiménez, Teresa Orellana and Maite Cebrían; and waitress María Fernández. "They are teaching me how to listen to people and, moreover, they bring a smile to your face," says María Fernández about her working relationship with the Supercurrantes.

The 30 young people who form part of the team rotate between working in the bar in Gamarra and training, but they are all constantly evolving, learning and demonstrating their ability to work in the hotel and catering industry. "We want society to get to know us, we want people to come and contribute so that we are more visible, so that they see that we can serve," says Supercurrante Óscar.