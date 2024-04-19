Spanish gin with a touch of Arbequina olives

SUR in English Barcelona Friday, 19 April 2024, 10:42 Compartir Copiar enlace

Olives are now present in spirits thanks to the innovative gin recently introduced by the Catalan company Gaudea. This company, known for its high-quality extra virgin olive oil within the Protected Designation of Origin Les Garrigues, unveiled its latest innovation, Gaudea Botanics - Olive Gin, at the last edition of Alimentaria in Barcelona.

In this original product, exclusive to Gaudea, Arbequina olives from Alcarràs are added, along with a careful selection of aromatic plants such as lemon myrtle and wild mint, as well as spices like coriander seed and nutmeg.

This gin has been produced in collaboration with the microdistillery La Destilateca, specialising in the artisanal production of personalised and exclusive spirits. In this example, which is sold online for 39 euros per bottle, the unique character of the Arbequina olive has been fused with natural and vibrant ingredients, resulting in a balanced, fresh, and intensely flavoured product.