Skina Marbella: Haute Andalusian cuisine

Enrique Bellver Marbella Monday, 3 February 2025, 12:22 Compartir

Marcos Granda and Mario Cachinero have formed an unstoppable gastronomic tandem for years. The latter's cuisine, combined with the knowledge and demand for absolute perfection in the staging of the dining room and kitchen of the former, make Skina one of the most promising restaurants not only in Andalucía, but also in Spain.

Quietly, without rushing, this establishment that started out in the centre of Marbella with just four tables, has taken giant steps to become what it is today, one of the most open and bright restaurants with a great cuisine that is advancing towards a third Michelin star. There are plenty of ingredients to achieve it in this restaurant, the first that Marcos Granda had in his beginnings in Malaga.

Let's leave aside the other five establishments that this Asturian from Malaga has in Madrid, Gijón and Ribadesella, as well as Marbella, and all of them, without exception, can boast a star. If there is something that differentiates Skina from the rest of Marcos' restaurants, it is precisely this more intense search for excellence. Space is always a small or big drawback, depending on how you look at it, to that excellence. With the change of location to an establishment infinitely larger than the original restaurant, Marcos ensures that his clientele have a unique culinary experience on each visit.

The diner is welcomed at the threshold and is shown into the cellar for an aperitif, then enters the kitchen so that Mario can have the first contact with the client, explaining the menu that is on offer, the rest of the menu is served directly at the table. There are three menus that are prepared according to the tastes of the customer and the seasonal nature of the produce. The common denominator of all three is the produce and the Andalusian roots of most of the dishes.

Skina's new location also has an open-air champagne bar, Millesimé, with capacity for 28 diners and, of course, a wine cellar where Marcos keeps nearly 3,000 references of wines from all over the world.

Some of the dishes

Zoom

Quisquillas en su caldo (shrimp in their broth).. The difference between shrimp from trawlers and those caught in traps is obvious when they are cooked. Mario prepares the shrimp with a delicate broth reminiscent of the Orient to reinforce their flavour and also enhance their colour.

Zoom

Tartar de atún rojo y caviar (bluefin tuna tartare and caviar). This is, without a doubt, one of Skina's most iconic dishes in recent years. High quality bluefin tuna, sliced to perfection, which serves as the base for a caviar surrounded by a very smooth garlic and pistachio sauce.

Zoom

Carabinero con sopa en amarillo (carabinero prawn with yellow soup. Finesse is the word to define this fusion dish between a perfectly cooked carabinero (large deep-sea prawn), which is accompanied by seasonal peas to enhance the sweet touch and a saffron broth.

Zoom

Virrey con meunière de ciruelas (Imperador with plum meunière). Colour combined with a minimalist presentation of a fish, the imperador (Beryx decadactylus), which is characterised by its semi-fatty flesh, is very fine on the palate. The plum meunière adds a fruity flavour to the dish as a whole.

Skina Marbella Skina Marbella : Avda Cánovas del Castillo, 7. Telephone: 952 765 277. Web: restaurantskina.com

Prices: Menú A la Carte: 295€; Menú Temporalidad: 349€; Menú Grand Crú: 574€.

Rating : Cuisine: 9.5 Room: 9 Wine list: 9.5 Rating: 9.5/10