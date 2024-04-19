Seafood fair offers 'hallmark of the Benalmádena brand'

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 19 April 2024, 10:20 | Updated 10:39h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Benalmádena marina is currently hosting the XV Feria del Marisco, a seafood fair where lovers of the fruits of the Mediterranean sea will enjoy a wide variety of fresh seafood dishes prepared by expert local chefs. The foodie event, which began yesterday (Thursday) and continues until Sunday 21 April, will include the participation of several local restaurants that specialise in what organisers describe as "the hallmark of the Benalmádena brand".

The popular event was announced this week at the San Miguel brewery in Malaga by the Benalmádena commerce councillor, Raúl Campos, along with the owners and chefs of the establishments taking part.

Organised by the local traders' association (ACEB) and the town hall, and sponsored by San Miguel, Schweppes and Pepsi, the seafood fair will continue over the weekend from 12.30pm until 6pm, while from 7.30pm, visitors can enjoy a programme of live entertainment in the port.

Along with fresh prawns, mussels, oysters, crab and squid, the chefs will also offer classic rice dishes like paella, seafood chowders, plates of mixed fried fish, and sardines, one of the coast's most famous delicacies.

"The seafood fair is characterised by offering the best seafood at reasonable prices so that everyone can enjoy good food this weekend in a unique enclave with an enviable climate. Many seafood lovers visit us during this event because they know the quality of the cuisine Benalmádena is capable of offering," Campos declared.

Participating establishments include some of the area's most specialist restaurants, which include Casa Rafael, Almarina, and Casa Juan - Los Mellizos, a restaurant with more than 40-years' experience in serving seafood-rice dishes, including its most popular dish, rice with lobster.

"This is a fully consolidated event thanks to the efforts of the entrepreneurs of the hospitality sector of Benalmádena. Thanks to them, an initiative as important as this could not go ahead, because they bring us the best seafood the area has to offer," Campos said.