Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Gaspar Noguera, Margarita del Cid, Aurelio Martín, Manuel Marmolejo and Leonor García-Agua. SUR
Sabor a Málaga brand campaigns to showcase the products of the province

Sabor a Málaga brand campaigns to showcase the products of the province

Eleven supermarkets have joined this festival dedicated to the provincial quality label, and it can be enjoyed until 29 February

José Rodríguez Cámara

TORREMOLINOS.

Friday, 23 February 2024, 15:25

Compartir

Eleven Carrefour and Costasol supermarkets will be the hosts, until 29 February, of a food festival organised by the Sabor a Málaga brand. It will include the participation of 51 Andalusian companies and 560 products.

The campaign is dedicated to the products of the province. It is an annual showcase that is included in the collaboration agreement, signed in December 2016, between the Diputación de Málaga and Carrefour and Costasol supermarkets, promoting the Malaga quality label and the products under this umbrella. The Sabor a Málaga label is synonymous with quality and good eating.

Margarita del Cid, the mayor of the town; Manuel Marmolejo, vice president of the Diputación; Aurelio Martín, president of Costasol hypermarkets; Gaspar Noguera, regional director of Carrefour in Andalucía; and Leonor García-Agua, director of Sabor a Málaga; along with representatives of local authorities and suppliers attended the inauguration in Torremolinos.

Carrefour and Costasol are committed to supporting local and regional producers, working with a wide selection of products from community businesses that supply their supermarkets and stores, allowing them to offer consumers a diverse and high-quality assortment of foods, wines and oils.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Short sleeves in the middle of February: this is how the terral wind will affect Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Green light to turn more seawater into freshwater so La Concepción reservoir does not run dry
  3. 3 Lionesses put through their paces in Marbella
  4. 4 Police report warns of the danger posed by wild boar in Mijas, even causing the A-7 to be cut off
  5. 5 New coastal path footbridge to connect Benalmádena and Fuengirola
  6. 6 Malaga metro yet to dip below one million passengers per month
  7. 7 Junta unveils plan to invest almost 300 million euros to slash surgery waiting lists
  8. 8 Potential choking hazard detected in children's toy sold at Flying Tiger stores
  9. 9 Costa media members focus on writing at Malaga meeting
  10. 10 Benarrabá food fair to showcase the Ronda village's most typical dish

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad