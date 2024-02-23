Sabor a Málaga brand campaigns to showcase the products of the province Eleven supermarkets have joined this festival dedicated to the provincial quality label, and it can be enjoyed until 29 February

José Rodríguez Cámara TORREMOLINOS. Friday, 23 February 2024, 15:25

Eleven Carrefour and Costasol supermarkets will be the hosts, until 29 February, of a food festival organised by the Sabor a Málaga brand. It will include the participation of 51 Andalusian companies and 560 products.

The campaign is dedicated to the products of the province. It is an annual showcase that is included in the collaboration agreement, signed in December 2016, between the Diputación de Málaga and Carrefour and Costasol supermarkets, promoting the Malaga quality label and the products under this umbrella. The Sabor a Málaga label is synonymous with quality and good eating.

Margarita del Cid, the mayor of the town; Manuel Marmolejo, vice president of the Diputación; Aurelio Martín, president of Costasol hypermarkets; Gaspar Noguera, regional director of Carrefour in Andalucía; and Leonor García-Agua, director of Sabor a Málaga; along with representatives of local authorities and suppliers attended the inauguration in Torremolinos.

Carrefour and Costasol are committed to supporting local and regional producers, working with a wide selection of products from community businesses that supply their supermarkets and stores, allowing them to offer consumers a diverse and high-quality assortment of foods, wines and oils.