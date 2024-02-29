Restaurante PlayaBella, the best homemade Mediterranean cuisine

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 09:33 Compartir Copiar enlace

Located in Urbanización Granados, just a few minutes from the beach and with easy access, Restaurante PlayaBella stands out on the Malaga-province gastronomy scene. The restaurant, which offers a unique culinary experience, combines the warmth of a family business with attention to detail and traditionally-prepared dishes with international flair and the best natural products. Thanks to its success and quality, PlayaBella welcomes customers from all over the world, who have become loyal customers over the years and are the restaurant’s best recommendation for new clients.

As far as the menu is concerned, the most popular items are the top-quality meats, fresh fish and homemade desserts, accompanied by the spectacular wine cellar.

The restaurant caters to all tastes, from seasonal vegetable creams or its famous onion soup au gratin, to cuts such as sirloin steak, entrecote, lamb shoulder or T-bone steak, which are prepared by the master chef to obtain the best results.

In the seafood section, reflecting its beachside location, don’t miss the prawns thermidor au gratin, the grouper brochette with prawns and Indian curry, the grilled monkfish or the orange salmon, among other dishes.

The menu also includes the chef’s suggestions: the aubergines stuffed with beef sirloin and vegetables au gratin with natural tomato sauce, the scrambled eggs with Burgos black pudding and pine nuts, the beef sirloin with fresh foie gras and Pedro Ximénez sauce or the exquisite oxtail are a must.

The finishing touch to an exceptional meal is provided by the mouth-watering desserts, prepared each week with their own delicious interpretation of recipes such as carrot cake or apple tart with dulce de leche.

All of this is washed down with wine from an extensive and carefully selected wine cellar that includes a variety of options, from reds to whites, cavas or champagnes from the most important national and international wineries, offered to diners with the expert advice of their trained staff, achieving the perfect pairing.

A combination of gastronomy and service that makes PlayaBella Restaurant the perfect choice at any time of the year, either during the cooler months, in its comfortable dining rooms, or enjoying the pleasant temperatures of Estepona on its terrace as a couple, with friends or family. Guests will automatically feel “at home” with the warm and professional attention.

As its owner Javier, the second generation of this family saga, explains, this excellence has been possible thanks to the dedication of the entire restaurant team and the commitment to always offering the best, embodied in the motto “quality with service and at a good price”, which has earned it a place as one of the best restaurants on the Costa del Sol, since it opened its doors in 1972. This recognition is also visible on platforms such as Restaurant Guru or Sluupy, among others, that have placed it as one of the most outstanding establishments in the entire province of Malaga.