Restaurante PlayaBella, cuisine, setting and personalised service

Javier and Pepe, second and first generation of the restaurant, at the door of the establishment.

Cuisine, setting and personalised service. These are the keys that have made the PlayaBella Restaurant in Estepona the best restaurant in the area, according to its customers’ comments on Restaurant Guru.

Located in Urbanización Granados, just a few minutes from the beach and with easy access, the venue offers a unique culinary experience that combines raw materials and tradition with touches of international cuisine in dishes that encourage you to come back for more.

Thus, thanks to its varied and quality offer, meat enthusiasts will find a selection of proposals such as suckling lamb chops, duck a l’orange or grilled entrecôte.

Those who prefer fish will be surprised by its popular grilled monkfish with prawns and garlic, fillet of sole au gratin with prawns and seafood or prawn thermidor au gratin, as well as the exquisite seafood crepe, one of the most popular dishes.

There are also dishes with the best products from the vegetable garden, such as aubergines stuffed with beef sirloin and assorted vegetables with natural tomato sauce, green asparagus with fresh salmon, gazpacho or assorted cream of vegetable soups.

Ampliar Its menu includes a wide variety of meats and a premium wine cellar. SUR

Other essential dishes on the menu are the onion soup (a restaurant classic), the scrambled eggs with Burgos black pudding and pine nuts, the spinach crepe or the melon with Port wine and grated coconut, among many other delicious options.

Special mention should be made of the homemade desserts, which delight the sweet-toothed with their own interpretation of recipes such as carrot cake or apple cake with dulce de leche.

All washed down with wine from an extensive and carefully selected wine cellar that includes a variety of options, from reds to whites, cavas or champagne from the most important national and international wineries, all with advice from specialised staff to achieve the perfect pairing.

However, over and above the menu, what diners value most about this restaurant is its friendly, personalised and familiar service, which makes the experience a complete success and has managed to build up the loyalty of hundreds of customers over the course of its more than 50 years of existence.

Ampliar PlayaBella offers perfect settings for summer dinners. SUR

Restaurante PlayaBella is also the perfect option to enjoy unforgettable dinners in the summer months. A perfect proposal to enjoy as a couple, with friends or with the family, as recommended by its clients, who come from the local area as well as from many other parts of Europe.

As the owner explains, this excellence has been possible thanks to the dedication of the restaurant’s entire team and the commitment to always offer the best, embodied in the motto “quality with service and at a good price”, which has secured it a place as one of the best, even in the international arena, since it opened its doors in 1972.