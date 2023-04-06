Repsol recommends nine places to eat out over Easter inland from the Costa del Sol Some of the best restaurants, hidden away in the depths of Malaga province, are highlighted by the guide for foodies

MARINA MARTÍNEZ MALAGA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

With the arrival of Easter, the Repsol restaurant guide has produced a new batch of recommendations of places to eat out during the holidays. The guide, 'Soletes para perderse', lists a total of 300 bars and restaurants to discover in all corners of Spain.

In Malaga province, it invites you to stop off at nine places. The list is as diverse as it is interesting. There is La Bodega del Bandolero (Júzcar), "a restaurant far from the tourist route of the Costa del Sol" where the guide highlights the "good work" of Iván Sastre, who uses chestnuts as his favourite ingredient.

It also includes Nómada del Genal (Faraján), "a ray of sunshine for the Genal Valley".

Another novelty is Bodegón Juan María (Canillas de Aceituno), with roasted goat kid as its main attraction. While in Yunquera, Quini, "village bar at its best" is recommended.

Fonda Casa Pepa (Carratraca), once a house, offers traditional cuisine such as chorizo a la canela (sausage with cinnamon).

Close to the Caminito del Rey, La Garganta (Álora) is recommended. Here you can try local recipes such as sopa perota, porra or roast kid. In Coín, visit Casa Paco, while in Gaucín, the guide suggests Azulete, where you can enjoy "seasonal vegetables and local produce".

The oriental touch is provided by Nakara Sushi Bar, in which Jesús López creates a Japanese oasis in the heart of the Guadalhorce valley.