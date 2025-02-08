Romantic desserts to celebrate Saint Valentine’s Day with the one you love

Manu Balanzino Malaga Saturday, 8 February 2025, 01:00 Compartir

Valentine’s Day is one of the most widely celebrated festivities in the world, and in Spain—where any occasion is a good excuse to celebrate—the ‘day of love’ is no exception. Observed every 14 February, records indicate that the first celebration dates back to the year 494. The date evokes romance, special gestures, and, of course, exquisite food, particularly in the form of desserts. Although today we associate this day with chocolate, cream and strawberries, its origins trace back to ancient Rome, where history intertwines with myths, religion, and the evolution of traditions.

The origin of the festival

According to historians, since the Middle Ages, it has been customary to write love notes and send sweets as a gesture of affection.

During the Victorian era, chocolate began to take centre stage, as it was believed to have aphrodisiac properties. Today, food plays a key role in Valentine’s Day celebrations, with classic options such as chocolate fondue with fresh fruit, strawberry and Chantilly cream cake, raspberry and white chocolate macaroons, chocolate mousse—sometimes lightly spiced—or brownies and cakes with a caramel-filled centre.

Ultimately, these desserts have the power to turn the evening into a magical moment. Whether prepared at home or enjoyed as part of a special dinner, what truly matters is the love and thought behind sharing them.

Pastries with a Malaga touch

Malaga’s pastry chefs have added this celebration to their annual calendar, expanding their offerings beyond the traditional Roscón de Reyes, Christmas panettone, Coca de San Juan, ‘pestiños’ and Easter specialities, refreshing ice cream cakes for summer, or those inspired ice cream flavours, such as the artisanal creations from Helados Capricho, based in Coín since 2018. During this time of year, their shop windows are filled with irresistible treats.

In this article, we share some sweet treats you can enjoy with your partner. Love and food have always gone hand in hand, and Valentine’s Day is no exception.

Don’t forget to pair these desserts with a Malaga sweet wine, such as a Moscatel or Pedro Ximénez. In many cases, their production involves wines made from sun-dried grapes, naturally sweet wines, ‘trasañejo’ wines aged for over 20 years, and ‘arrope’ (a grape must reduction) made from the same variety. Expect aromas of raisins, dates, caramel, coffee, or dark chocolate—an undeniably perfect pairing.

Irresistible sweet treats to fall in love with

Cati Schiff, Obrador Dulce & Salado

Cati Schiff is one of the pioneering pastry chefs to open a dedicated space and market her desserts, along with savoury options, ready for both the hospitality industry and the general public.

Her romantic treats for St Valentine’s Day include her signature handmade butter puff pastry tarts, shaped into hearts and filled with whipped cream, crème pâtissière, pistachio cream, chocolate or lemon mousse—the choice is yours.

She also offers small pastries coated in a glossy red cassis (blackcurrant) glaze, filled with Chantilly cream; yoghurt and pistachio; or Williams pear and Lotus (Biscoff) biscuit. Each of these sits on a butter biscuit base, adding a delightfully crisp and delicious touch.

Address: C/ Fuensanta, 2, Fuengirola. Telephone: 673 734 243

Dulce Virguería

Carmen Rodríguez studied cookery at the CIO Mijas hospitality school.

Her passion for cakes and sweets led her to open this Teatinos-based bakery last year. “I specialised in customised cakes and biscuits because I discovered that, beyond flavours, I could tell stories through each design,” Rodríguez explains.

For Valentine’s Day, her offerings include several butter cookies coated with royal icing, a white glaze made from egg whites, icing sugar, and lemon juice. She also offers a selection of ‘bento cakes’, small cakes for two people made with chocolate sponge and filled with chocolate cream and Ferrero Rocher; another made with vanilla sponge filled with cream and Lotus biscuit crumbs; and lastly, a chocolate sponge with red berry cream.

Address: Calle Alonso de Aguilar, 50, Malaga city. Telephone: 614 135 291

Pastelería Daza

They have already won awards, such as the best tarta de manzana (apple pie) in Spain. But for this special day, they are set to create and revisit some of their creations that have evolved and thrived over the years at this bakery, founded in 2008 by Puri Morillo and her husband Antonio Martín. The chocolate ‘love’ bars are back, named for their shape and filled with hazelnut praline and wafer. Their popular millefeuille filled with pastry cream “full of love” is also a must. You can also find chocolate bears and heart-shaped lollipops. This year, the sweet treat is called Pistaccio, a white chocolate mousse with a pistachio cream interior and coconut dacquoise.

Address: Calle Correo de Andalucía, 4, Local 11, Malaga city. Telephone: 671 511 632

Pastelería Los Verdiales

Based in Estepona, Sergio Martín and his wife Rosa Montaño make the perfect team. Since 1987, they have been working to elevate their craft to the highest level. However, a year and a half ago, they decided to create a new dessert called ‘petit choux’. Unlike profiteroles, these are elongated and usually filled. This light pastry, possibly one of the oldest in French cooking and patisserie, is made with milk, butter, flour, egg, and salt. There are many variations of the recipe. “We use water to make the dough lighter. This sweet treat has become our flagship product and star offering. To date, we have over 30 flavours,” says Martín. For this occasion, they’ve prepared a box with six different flavours: passion fruit and coconut, 70% chocolate, raspberry and elderflower, strawberries and cream, salted caramel and white chocolate with pink peppercorns. Rosa is also a sommelier and, in their bakery, offers a selection of over 50 wines, including organic and sparkling wines from small producers, to pair with any sweet bite.

Address: Calle Veintiocho de Febrero, Estepona. Telephone: 952 803 801

Pastelería Ñanduti by Dora Ortiz

Dora Ortiz, owner of Ñanduti in Malaga, developed a passion for the world of panettone. From her oven, new creations are born each season, many of them showcasing local, zero-kilometre products from the province. The same applies to her sweets. This year, her suggestion is inspired by the rose from the film Beauty and the Beast. Chocolate, various bonbons, and gummy sweets form this red flower. There are also individual desserts made with Madagascar vanilla mousse and jellied natural strawberries, finished with a delicate layer of chocolate velvet.

Address: Calle Canales, 3, Malaga city. Telephone: 951 498 002

Yuzu Pastry

This bakery, located in Fuengirola and a pioneer in selling Japanese desserts like mochis and the famous Japanese ‘cotton cake’ cheesecake, has launched a new offering for Valentine’s Day. It’s called Valentinas, a creamy tiramisu presented in a special tin, available in two irresistible flavours. The classic version features a soft and creamy tiramisu, topped with a crunchy layer of Belgian chocolate and dusted with cocoa powder, while the pistachio version comes with a light pistachio cream, white chocolate, and garnished with candied pistachios.

The tins carry unique messages depending on the selection. One of them, for couples, “Quiero seguir dándote la lata”(“I want to keep annoying you in a loving way,”) and another for singletons: “Ahora la lata me la doy yo”.

Address: Calle Córdoba, 25, Fuengirola. Telephone: 644 871 002

Sueño Pastelería Francesa

This French bakery, which opened in October 2022, is causing quite a stir and is definitely worth a visit. Swiss-born Leila González and Canadian Theo Stez are constantly growing their range. They already have expansion plans, which isn’t surprising, given that each day they fill their shelves with small treats that sell out by the end of the day.

As usual, they are always experimenting and aim to add a sweet touch. This time, they’ve created a pink macaroon, a French pastry made with almond flour and egg whites, filled with a cream of rose water, lychee, raspberry, and red rose petals. A bite to fall in love with.

Address: Calle José Iturbi, 2, Malaga city. Telephone: 613 595 877