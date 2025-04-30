Occidental Puerto Banús enriches its gastronomic hub with new offerings

SUR in English Marbella Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 18:24 | Updated 18:33h. Compartir

Occidental Puerto Banús continues to build on its many attractions—including a prime location in the heart of Puerto Banús, excellent service, modern facilities and bright spacious rooms—by offering a truly outstanding culinary experience. With a wide range of styles and flavours, the hotel's food scene is designed to satisfy even the most refined tastes. Part of the Barceló Group, the hotel features a complete gastronomic hub open to both guests and the general public.

The culinary line-up at Occidental Puerto Banús includes several unique dining concepts: Arrozante, La Casa del Arroz; Trattoria La Dolce Vita; Cocoa, Brunch & Cocktails and Breeze Gastro Pool Bar.

This summer brings exciting new additions, starting with the reopening of Arrozante Marbella, La Casa del Arroz. From June, it will also be open in the evenings at weekends. It will continue to offer popular services such as Arrozante en Casa, which lets you order any of its rice dishes to take away, and Arrozante en Barco, a takeaway and delivery service that brings its signature paellas to yachts moored in Puerto Banús.

At Arrozante, signature paellas are the stars of the show. The menu is crafted with the expert guidance of Carlos Otaola, one of Spain’s top rice chefs, whose restaurant has received numerous national and international culinary awards. The standout ingredient at Arrozante Marbella is the 'dynamite rice' grown in the Albufera of Valencia and traditionally produced in the Ribera Baja region — the birthplace of paella and rice cultivation on the Iberian Peninsula. The menu includes classic options such as seafood or lobster paella and more modern creations like salmon with caviar or T-bone with roasted peppers. You’ll also find a selection of tapas, fish and seafood dishes.

New launches at Trattoria Dolce Vita

Occidental Puerto Banús offers an authentic taste of Italy through Trattoria Dolce Vita, which this season presents a range of tempting new dishes curated by the acclaimed Italian chefNiki Pavanelli, the creative mind behind the restaurant’s culinary concept and menu. This approach blends traditional 'mamma-style' cooking with a contemporary gastronomic experience thanks to innovative appetisers and cocktails. Niki Pavanelli has recently been awarded a Michelin star for his outstanding work at Il Bocconcino, located at Royal Hideaway Corales Resort in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Alongside the refreshed menu, Trattoria Dolce Vita is embracing the new season with plenty of fresh ideas. This summer, an outdoor wood-fired oven will be introduced for baking pizzas, focaccias and calzones, offering that distinctive crispy flavour only this method can achieve. There will also be a weekly Italian aperitivo evening around 7pm in an 'afterwork' format, serving antipasti and classic Italian cocktails like Negronis and Aperol Spritz.

Day pass for Breeze Gastro Pool Bar

Breeze Gastro Pool Bar, the spectacular pool bar at Occidental Puerto Banús, is offering a day pass this season for guests not staying at the hotel. For 45 euros per person, you can enjoy access to the pool, four drinks, a towel and snacks.

Cocoa, Brunch & Cocktails

If you're looking for a more summery and laid-back experience, Cocoa, Brunch & Cocktails is the perfect spot. Located by the pool, it offers a wide selection of cocktails in an ideal setting, along with brunch or lunch options featuring carefully selected international dishes. This season, guests can also enjoy live music on special days, either at the Trattoria Dolce Vita or by the pool.

