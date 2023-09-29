Nomad offers a high quality product in the perfect venue The success of the restaurant is down to a willingness to satisfy the sophisticated palates of its clientele

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Nomad Restaurant is the newest jewel on the Marbella dining scene. Situated in Aloha Village, the restaurant opened in April this year following a total rebrand and refurbishment. Nestled on the edge of the golf valley and with its own valet parking, the two-tiered venue boasts spectacular views over the Las Brisas Golf Club.

From the very beginning the management wanted to offer something different, relevant and exciting for the local community. To satisfy the sophisticated tastes of residents and golfing holidaymakers, Nomad Restaurant has created its exciting menu under the careful eye of its London-trained executive chef.

The wine list features some of the best Spanish and international wines, highlighting artisanal wines with a focus on the grape and the earth where it has ripened. The in-house sommelier is on hand to suggest the ideal wine for each dish. The aim of the owners is to bring high-end London dining to Marbella.

Clients can enjoy a relaxed dining experience with attentive, yet unobtrusive, service. The quality of the products and their perfect elaboration has meant that the restaurant has quickly become popular with the international community who live in and visit Aloha.

In tune with a complete experience, diners are able to while away the evening in the restaurant and then continue to the Nomad Lounge to enjoy after-dinner drinks, good music and a completely separate and exclusive ambiance.

Ampliar

Tantalise your taste buds with the ever-popular Sweetcorn Ribs (Nomad magic dust, lime and green yuzu dip); as a main course you could choose from the Tel Aviv Fish Shawarma (marinated sea bass, garlic, tomato, sesame, pickled red onion, flat bread and chimichurri dressing) or the impressive selection of wood-fire-grilled, dry-aged cuts of beef.

To round off a perfect dining experience, try the Chocolate Mille Crêpe (chocolate ice-cream and crème pâtissière) or the Ice-Cold Compressed Watermelon Sangría (a burst of flavours infused with hints of candied orange and fresh mint, served on ice).

Ampliar

Fresh produce daily, an exquisite Mediterranean-inspired menu, an original and carefully-curated wine list, impeccable service, the possibility of extending the evening in Nomad Lounge and the spectacular views from both terraces make Nomad Restaurant one of the front-runners on the Marbella fine-cuisine circuit.

As the management explains, “The success of the restaurant is down to the perfect venue, a high-quality product and a willingness to constantly adapt to the needs of our demanding clientele.”

www.nomadmarbella.es