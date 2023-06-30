Marina Playa in Torre de Benagalbón wins the Ruta del Espeto trophy again this year

Sections
No one residing in Malaga is going to ask 'What is a chiringuito?' but a tourist or visitor might. Basically a chiringuito is neither a beach bar or a restaurant, it's a bit of both but with added ambience, a refuge and meeting place for friends and families.
The food they offer varies but one dish that isn't negotiable on the menu is the 'espeto'. A simple preparation of fresh sardines threaded onto skewers and roasted over charcoal, it has become a genuine art form.
To celebrate this iconic Malaga dish, a contest to find the best espeto in the province is held every year, organised by Malaga en la Mesa and Diario SUR and sponsored by the Diputación Provincial and Sabor a Málaga, with the support of Cruzcampo and the Chiringuitos de Málaga association.
This year, from the 42 restaurants that took part, the public voted that the sardines from El Espigón de la Cala, in Rincón de la Victoria, were the best. Meanwhile the judges chose Marina Playa in Torre del Benagalbón as the king chiringuito for espetos, for the second year running.
