Mao Street Food: A New Wave of Asian Flavours at Mijas Costa

SUR Mijas Thursday, 23 May 2024, 17:39

Tucked away in the lively Max Beach complex in Mijas Costa, a beloved dining spot has undergone an exciting transformation. Mao, once a more formal eatery, has reinvented itself as Mao Street Food, introducing a playful twist on Asian street cuisine to this sundrenched coast.

In Asia, street food is more than just a meal; it's a cultural expression, rich in flavors and steeped in tradition. It represents the lively essence of bustling markets and busy urban life, from the fiery woks of Bangkok to the intricate sushi rolls of Tokyo. At Mao Street Food, this eclectic and vibrant food culture is celebrated right beside the Mediterranean Sea.

The heart of Mao Street Food lies in its menu—a celebration of shared eating. It’s a journey through Asia, with each dish crafted to bring diners together. The dim sum comes in many little bites, ideal for tasting and sharing, capturing the spirit of those bustling Asian markets. Sushi here is prepared with a creative twist, each roll a delightful surprise of flavors and textures. Additionally, the menu features dishes like bang bang shrimp—crispy and coated in a creamy, spicy sauce—and rich, savory ramen, each bringing its own unique taste and character to the table.

Mao Street Food takes care of the presentation of the dishes

The setting at Mao is nothing short of spectacular. With sweeping views of the ocean, it's a place where every meal is paired with a vista of endless blue. During the summer, the experience is even more exciting with evening pool lounge shows visible from Mao's terrace, adding a touch of spectacle to every dining occasion.

Mao Street Food delves into the essence of Asian cuisine

Mao Street Food is a place where the food is taken seriously and the atmosphere buzzes with energy. It’s a lively setting that encourages diners to enjoy their meals amidst laughter and good company, making each visit memorable and fun. This isn’t just a place to eat; it’s where food and festivities meet, ensuring every meal is an event in itself.

This season, Mao Street Food invites everyone to explore into its new offerings. Whether you're coming together with family, reconnecting with old friends, or simply seeking a delightful meal with a view, Mao provides a unique setting where the vibrant spirit of Asian street food comes alive. Come for the food, stay for the experience, and soak in the lively spirit of Asia right here in Mijas Costa.

More information:

https://www.maorestaurante.es/

https://www.instagram.com/maomijas/

https://www.facebook.com/maomijas