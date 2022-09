Madrid chef named 'Best in the World' again Dabiz Muñoz won the Best Chef in the World prize for the second year running

The Best Chefs Awards, which was held in Madrid on Tuesday, has elected the vanguard chef Dabiz Muñoz, chef at the DiverXo Madrid, as the Best Chef in the World for the second consecutive year.

Muñoz rounded off a special night with two more special prizes. He picked up the Best Chef Voted by Professionals Award as well as the Best Gourmet Chef Award.