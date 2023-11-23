LACALIZA, a gastronomic leisure experience with the best sea views

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

With the best Mediterranean cuisine, spaces in which to enjoy the different moments of the day and a friendly and attentive service, LACALIZA is more than a restaurant, it is a gastronomic leisure experience in the province. The meeting place for those who enjoy life.

Located next to the Cueva del Tesoro, in Cantal Alto in Rincón de la Victoria, the establishment has a programme of culinary and entertainment events to surprise and build loyalty among its customers, who come from all over the province and even from other parts of the region.

At present and until 15 December, those who visit the restaurant at lunchtime from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) can enjoy its Jornadas del Arroz (Rice Days) which, together with the 'Cachopo' Days, are among the most popular held throughout the year. The perfect chance to enjoy the specialities of the house at a very special price.

The rice dishes which make up the establishment’s exquisite offer, cooked in the Levantine style, be they dry, brothy or mellow, include mixed, Iberian, vegetable and black rice. All this is in addition to the usual menu, which includes matured meats, fish from the Málaga fish market or dishes such as the Axarquía salad, with avocado and mango; the pineapple ajoblanco or the gazpachuelos, which are specially prepared every Thursday. A wide variety of proposals that pay homage to local and market gastronomy.

When it comes to desserts, LACALIZA is one of the few restaurants in Málaga with its own in-house bakery, offering a wide variety of freshly made options for both the restaurant and for events.

Something for every moment of the day

As Óscar Delgado, manager of LACALIZA, explains, besides the cuisine, the quality and diversity of the options available have positioned the restaurant as a benchmark in the region.

With its different spaces, with outdoor areas, spacious dining rooms and a terrace with the best views in the province that offers unique sunsets, the restaurant is perfect for all kinds of experiences, from breakfast to evenings with the best premium drinks and a carefully selected cocktail menu, which made it a finalist in the Spanish Cocktail Championship held last October.

It is also the perfect addition for visitors to the Cueva del Tesoro, the only known cave of marine origin in Europe and one of just three in the world which is located just a few metres away.

It is therefore not surprising that LACALIZA has not only become a place of reference for the people of Málaga, but also for many customers from other provinces such as Seville or Granada who come to enjoy a unique day.

Further information:

Urb. Cueva del Tesoro, 16, 29720 La Cala del Moral, Málaga

Telephone: 666 46 61 73 | 952 40 53 90

https://www.lacalizaeventos.com