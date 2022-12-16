Good cuisine is rewarded in SUR's Who's Who of gastronomy Ana Núñez, Mar de Verum, Purificación Molina, Yerbagüena, La Milla and Asador Don Joaquín were honoured at the award ceremony

Malaga gastronomy was rewarded earlier this week and demonstrated it is going from strength to strength at the presentation of SUR guide Quién es Quién en la Gastronomía de Málaga (Who's who in Malaga's gastronomy) on Monday.

The guide is published by SUR and sponsored by the Diputación provincial authority and Sabor a Málaga brand, with the backing of Marbella town hall, Cervezas Victoria and Les Roches Marbella. The publication was presented at the Les Roches Marbella School of Hotel Management and the event was attended by more than 150 people, including restaurant owners, sommeliers, waiters and waitresses, restaurant managers and authorities. All of them with good reports of the uplift the sector is experiencing at the moment.

The guide was presented by SUR's food critic, Enrique Bellver, who explained that it has over 500 references to places in Malaga as well as some new sections.

"No one can doubt that Malaga is the gastronomic reference point in Andalucía and one of the most important in Spain," he said.

In the current edition, a new section on bars has been added and a section on vintage restaurants has been included. The guide has more than 180 pages and there is also a section dedicated to wines and another to oil tasting.

The presentation of the guide, in an event led by SUR's advertising delegate in Marbella, Leandro Rodríguez, also served to announce the annual awards of Málaga en la Mesa, SUR's gastronomic supplement. This year's winners were Ana Núñez, sommelier at the Gran Hotel Miramar restaurant, in the category of best dining room; Mar de Verum, as the best new restaurant; La Milla, for its trajectory and future projection; Purificación Molina, from El Saladero, Special 'Lifetime Achievement' Award; Asador Don Joaquín, Sabor a Málaga Award; and Yerbagüena, Vinoble Award for the best wine list.