A demonstration in English at the Sabor a Málaga fair in Torremolinos. SUR
Get a taste of Malaga in English at local food fairs this spring
Gastronomy

Get a taste of Malaga in English at local food fairs this spring

The Diputación de Málaga has teamed up with The Food Experience Malaga to run activities and tastings in English at its Sabor a Málaga events

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Malaga

Friday, 8 March 2024, 16:02

Compartir

The English-speaking community were given the opportunity to learn about the wide variety of local products that come under the Sabor a Málaga brand, in English, at last weekend's taste of Malaga food fair in Torremolinos .

It was the first time a presentation has been given in English at a Sabor a Málaga fair. The initiative, organised by the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority and hosted by Hanni Martini through her company The Food Experience Malaga, is designed to "bring the flavours of Malaga to various foreign audiences, such as British, Americans, Dutch and Swedes".

The audience was introduced to the "qualities and flavours that characterise Malaga products", through tastings and cooking demonstrations using local produce and products. Participants were shown how to make ajoblanco - a traditional cold soup made with almonds, garlic and olive oil - and learned about the processes of producing local wines and extra virgin olive oil (EVOO).

Hanni, who has been running her food tours in Malaga city since 2018, told SUR in English that the Diputación approached her with a view to "connecting people who aren't Spanish with local producers through accessible activities and events" allowing them to get to know each other.

Hanni and her team will be running events in English at the Sabor a Málaga fairs in Benalmádena and Vélez-Málaga in April and in Nerja and Mijas in May.

For further information and exact dates (when announced) visit: www.saboramalaga.es or Facebook: Sabor a Málaga; Instagram: atasteofmalaga.

