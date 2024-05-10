Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Paco Lorente
Gaia Marbella: A culinary experience
Food critic

Gaia Marbella: A culinary experience

Greek-Mediterranean influenced dishes prepared with quality produce

Enrique Bellver

Marbella

Friday, 10 May 2024, 15:32

Compartir

In the few days that it has been open, Gaia has already become a culinary reference thanks to the Greek style cuisine that it presents in an incomparable setting, the Hotel Puente Romano square. This area, with different and very varied restaurants, is a meeting place for those who are looking for an elegant setting, a cuisine that is not too complicated in gastronomic terms but up-to-date and, among other things, to spend a fun and relaxing time around a well-prepared and well-served table. Well, Gaia gives us all of this.

Above, carpaccio of sea bream, which is one of the most striking dishes on Gaia's menu. The cut of the fish is not that of the traditional carpaccio, it is a thicker cut and is served with three different types of dressings that the diner chooses. Below, Astakomakaronada, this almost unpronounceable dish is another of the most demanded and recommended dishes on the menu. Fresh pasta, in this case linguini, dressed with a tasty cherry tomato and seafood sauce and half a lobster. Below, yogurt ice cream, a classic dessert based on a very well prepared Greek yogurt ice cream that is lightly bathed in syrup to enhance its sweet taste. The walnuts that crown it only add to the dessert. Paco Lorente
Imagen principal - Above, carpaccio of sea bream, which is one of the most striking dishes on Gaia's menu. The cut of the fish is not that of the traditional carpaccio, it is a thicker cut and is served with three different types of dressings that the diner chooses. Below, Astakomakaronada, this almost unpronounceable dish is another of the most demanded and recommended dishes on the menu. Fresh pasta, in this case linguini, dressed with a tasty cherry tomato and seafood sauce and half a lobster. Below, yogurt ice cream, a classic dessert based on a very well prepared Greek yogurt ice cream that is lightly bathed in syrup to enhance its sweet taste. The walnuts that crown it only add to the dessert.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Above, carpaccio of sea bream, which is one of the most striking dishes on Gaia's menu. The cut of the fish is not that of the traditional carpaccio, it is a thicker cut and is served with three different types of dressings that the diner chooses. Below, Astakomakaronada, this almost unpronounceable dish is another of the most demanded and recommended dishes on the menu. Fresh pasta, in this case linguini, dressed with a tasty cherry tomato and seafood sauce and half a lobster. Below, yogurt ice cream, a classic dessert based on a very well prepared Greek yogurt ice cream that is lightly bathed in syrup to enhance its sweet taste. The walnuts that crown it only add to the dessert.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Above, carpaccio of sea bream, which is one of the most striking dishes on Gaia's menu. The cut of the fish is not that of the traditional carpaccio, it is a thicker cut and is served with three different types of dressings that the diner chooses. Below, Astakomakaronada, this almost unpronounceable dish is another of the most demanded and recommended dishes on the menu. Fresh pasta, in this case linguini, dressed with a tasty cherry tomato and seafood sauce and half a lobster. Below, yogurt ice cream, a classic dessert based on a very well prepared Greek yogurt ice cream that is lightly bathed in syrup to enhance its sweet taste. The walnuts that crown it only add to the dessert.

The most sceptical palates predicted that, in Marbella, a Greek cuisine restaurant would not have a future. This establishment is an example of the opposite, the cuisine does not follow fashions but does understand quality and updating, as long as the roots and flavours of life are not lost. That is what we will find in Gaia, a very Mediterranean cuisine, very close to our tastes, where everything is perfectly calculated and measured so that the customer is satisfied with what he has chosen, even in some dishes, prepared the way he wants them. This restaurant has years of history behind it and has come to the Costa del Sol to reflect what Gaia Dubai is all about.

Gaia Marbella

  • Address Hotel Puente Romano. Telephone: 952 768 242. Opening times: From 5pm to midnight. Web: www.puenteromano.com.

  • Prices Moussaka: 26€. Astakomakaronada: 72€. Katsikaki: 69€

  • Evaluation Cuisine: 8 Restaurant: 7 Wine list: 7.5 Rating: 8/10

Greek-Mediterranean cuisine is what its menu offers and what its chefs, Izu Ani and Orestis Kotefas prepare every day, placing some of their creations among the most emblematic dishes of this restaurant at an international level, such as the carpaccio of whole sea bream, where it is the diner himself who has to season the different cuts of fish according to his taste, the oven-roasted kid or the seafood kritharaki.

Paco Lorente

One of the most striking features is the large display of fresh fish and seafood where customers can choose how they want it prepared, i.e. raw, grilled, baked, salted, fried or seasoned harissa style. The wine list includes multiple national and international labels and a selection of Greek wines. Gaia has the makings of becoming a benchmark on the coast.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town loses out on 9.2 million euros in funding for improvements to water supply
  2. 2 Why were there so many drones flying over Spain's Vélez-Málaga today?
  3. 3 A wine and cheese festival on the Costa del Sol? Yes please!
  4. 4 Watch: Eurovision 2024 %u2013 'Zorra' song divides Spain
  5. 5 Malaga province olive trees no longer in the running for Unesco World Heritage recognition
  6. 6 Tickets go on sale for Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  7. 7 This is where you can try craft beer on the Costa del Sol this weekend
  8. 8 As opening date is announced, around 40% of long-term spaces in new Benalmádena car park already snapped up
  9. 9 Premium Clinic incorporates innovative robotic surgery techniques
  10. 10 Cosmetics company Rituals opens at Costa del Sol shopping centre

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad