Gaia Marbella: A culinary experience

In the few days that it has been open, Gaia has already become a culinary reference thanks to the Greek style cuisine that it presents in an incomparable setting, the Hotel Puente Romano square. This area, with different and very varied restaurants, is a meeting place for those who are looking for an elegant setting, a cuisine that is not too complicated in gastronomic terms but up-to-date and, among other things, to spend a fun and relaxing time around a well-prepared and well-served table. Well, Gaia gives us all of this.

Above, carpaccio of sea bream, which is one of the most striking dishes on Gaia's menu. The cut of the fish is not that of the traditional carpaccio, it is a thicker cut and is served with three different types of dressings that the diner chooses. Below, Astakomakaronada, this almost unpronounceable dish is another of the most demanded and recommended dishes on the menu. Fresh pasta, in this case linguini, dressed with a tasty cherry tomato and seafood sauce and half a lobster. Below, yogurt ice cream, a classic dessert based on a very well prepared Greek yogurt ice cream that is lightly bathed in syrup to enhance its sweet taste. The walnuts that crown it only add to the dessert. Paco Lorente

The most sceptical palates predicted that, in Marbella, a Greek cuisine restaurant would not have a future. This establishment is an example of the opposite, the cuisine does not follow fashions but does understand quality and updating, as long as the roots and flavours of life are not lost. That is what we will find in Gaia, a very Mediterranean cuisine, very close to our tastes, where everything is perfectly calculated and measured so that the customer is satisfied with what he has chosen, even in some dishes, prepared the way he wants them. This restaurant has years of history behind it and has come to the Costa del Sol to reflect what Gaia Dubai is all about.

Gaia Marbella Address Hotel Puente Romano. Telephone: 952 768 242. Opening times: From 5pm to midnight. Web: www.puenteromano.com.

Prices Moussaka: 26€. Astakomakaronada: 72€. Katsikaki: 69€

Evaluation Cuisine: 8 Restaurant: 7 Wine list: 7.5 Rating: 8/10

Greek-Mediterranean cuisine is what its menu offers and what its chefs, Izu Ani and Orestis Kotefas prepare every day, placing some of their creations among the most emblematic dishes of this restaurant at an international level, such as the carpaccio of whole sea bream, where it is the diner himself who has to season the different cuts of fish according to his taste, the oven-roasted kid or the seafood kritharaki.

Paco Lorente

One of the most striking features is the large display of fresh fish and seafood where customers can choose how they want it prepared, i.e. raw, grilled, baked, salted, fried or seasoned harissa style. The wine list includes multiple national and international labels and a selection of Greek wines. Gaia has the makings of becoming a benchmark on the coast.